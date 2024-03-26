Who wants a washing machine for Easter? A look at the strange commercialization of the holiday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Around Easter, it seems like stores are full of so-called Easter specials — the holiday is not just about selling candy and eggs on the religious holiday.

In the past, stores were offering Easter blowout sales on everything from patio furniture to cars — or offering Easter shows with acts that dance, that swing, that sing. As time goes on, it seems like Easter is getting more and more commercial.

The commercialization of the Easter holiday started out pretty low-key. An 1890 Tribune advertised Easter cards at Parsons and Derge in the Auerbach’s building.

In 1890, the Goldsmith Company simply advertised “easter offerings,” while another store quietly offered a special sale of Easter novelties.

In 1891, Nelson Ransohoff is a little bolder, offering “just what you want” — without you wanting it.

By 1910 is when things began to get even more commercial. At the Paris, you could expect a “great” Easter sale. Plus, there were fancy, imported models for suits costing just $21.95.

There were still tasteful window displays full of tasteful things — and, of course, flowers.

Then the rabbits started appearing in print wearing strange outfits, and, by the 1960s, things really got crazy — like with a “bleach your hair” Easter special, or an ad suggesting to get your wife a Hotpoint appliance to celebrate the holiday.

With TV commercials, things got even stranger.

When it comes to Easter commercials, all you really have are bunny rabbits and chickens, hens and eggs — but those don’t really work. A guy in a bunny suit could just be a little creepy.

Even with all of that, ABC4’s Craig Wirth is never disappointed at what stores will do to try and do to make a sale for the holiday.

