‘Wanted violent fugitive’ from Texas arrested after police chase in Port Orange, officers say

A fugitive from Texas was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in Volusia County, police said.

Officers said Mason Day was arrested by Port Orange police last week.

Police said he was driving recklessly on a motorcycle before officers tried to pull him over.

Officers said when they tried to pull him over, Day sped off.

Video released by officers shows Day being arrested after he ditched the bike and ran on foot.

Police said Day is a “wanted violent fugitive” for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

