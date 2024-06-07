Wanted suspect causes crash during police chase in stolen car, CMPD says

A suspect who police said is wanted for several different cases was arrested at the end of a police chase on Friday afternoon.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, officers tried to stop a stolen car near Reames Road in north Charlotte. Its driver refused to stop and sped off.

Officers chased the car down Interstate 77, where the suspect hit someone’s car near I-77 South and Morehead Street. No one was hurt in the crash, CMPD said.

The chase ended when the suspect jumped out of the car and ran around 12:40 p.m. near Reid Avenue and Caronia Street in west Charlotte. Officers quickly arrested the driver.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead and captured the arrest.

The driver was wanted for several cases, including assault with deadly weapon, police said. They plan to provide more information at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

