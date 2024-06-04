Wanted Scranton man faces drug charges

A Scranton man, who had three criminal warrants for his arrest, faces charges after agreeing to sell drugs to a confidential source, police said.

On Thursday, James Petrucci, an officer with the Scranton Police Street Crimes Unit, and Detective Joseph Gianacopoulos of the county district attorney's office, a member of the Gang and Gun Reduction Intelligence Project, met with a confidential source who told them about interactions with "Tony," a man known to be involved in the illegal sale of crystal methamphetamine in the Scranton area, according to a criminal complaint.

"Tony" was later identified by investigators as Frank Anthony McConnell, 338 S. Hyde Park Ave.

Upon outfitting the confidential source with a recording device, investigators learned McConnell possessed nearly four grams of crystal methamphetamine, which he offered to sell.

A meet location was established in the 1100 block of Preston Place and surveillance was conducted in the area, police said.

When investigators noticed a white male walking toward the location from 338 S. Hyde Park Ave., they detained McConnell, who admitted to possessing an 8-ball of crystal meth, per the complaint.

McConnell also told officers he knew he was wanted for missing a court date and made no attempts to turn himself in, police said.

McConnell told police he intended to sell the crystal meth and that he stores the drugs in his vehicle.

Police charged McConnell with possession with intent to deliver, criminal attempt to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communications facility, flight to avoid apprehension and related counts.

McConnell, 51, remains in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 13 at 9:15 a.m.