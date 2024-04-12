Wanted: Police on lookout for Joshua Pittman, fourth suspect in Clarkson Street shooting

WORCESTER — Authorities are on the lookout for a fourth suspect in the weekend shooting of three people on Clarkson Street.

Joshua Pittman, 20, faces several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder. Worcester police distributed a "Wanted" flyer with a photograph of Pittman Friday morning.

Police consider him to be armed and dangerous. He has a last known address of 14 Blanche St., Apt. 1, in Worcester.

He has been on the run since the Sunday evening shooting on Clarkson Street, in which three people were struck by gunfire. One of the victims was shot in the neck, according to family members.

Three people have been charged in the case: Carter Webster and Jordany Alejo, both of Worcester, and Levon Atupem of Holden.

About 9 p.m. Sunday, a car stopped in the area of Clarkson and Coral streets, and two individuals stepped from the vehicle and began firing toward people in the area, according to authorities.

Three people were hit by gunfire: Two 18-year-old females and a 17-year-old male, according to police.

Authorities have not publicly connected the suspects and the victims. Jose Rivera, the father of the teen hit in the neck, said the victims were caught in the crossfire. His son, the most serious hurt of the three, remains hospitalized, Rivera told a reporter Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police on lookout for Joshua Pittman, suspect in Clarkson St. shooting