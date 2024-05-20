Wanted: North Charlotte murder suspect accused of killing 20-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted suspect accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old in north Charlotte in March has been identified, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Victim dies at hospital from injuries in north Charlotte shooting

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 14th near 4500 Tanager Park Drive off Sunset Road in north Charlotte. Nasir Boyd, 20, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

Credit: CMPD)

Nearly two months later detectives have identified Reginald Harrison, 21, as the suspect in the case. He is considered armed and dangerous.

CFD, victim services, CSI, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Fitch is the lead on the case.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.