Wanted North Augusta murder suspect turns herself in, another still wanted

A woman wanted for a North Augusta murder turned herself in Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Shirlette Dainelle Hayes, 29, of North Augusta, turned herself in at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Hayes is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release. She was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 28 deputies responded to the 900 block of Old Aiken Road in North Augusta, where they found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Tavaris Burley, lying face down next to a car, according to previous reporting.

Deputies helped Burley, who did not have a pulse, until Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, according to an incident report. He was later pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Stephon Xzavier Dunbar, 23, of Beech Island, is still wanted in connection to the murder, according to authorities. He is described as a Black man, 6-foot, approximately 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dunbar is encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also send a direct message with information at www.aikencountysheriff.net.

