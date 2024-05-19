Wanted NJ man found in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department says a man wanted in New Jersey was found in Wilkes-Barre.

According to police, Friday officers were dispatched to the 30 block of Washington Street for a report of a man sitting inside her vehicle to whom she does not know.

Upon arrival, police said 43-year-old Ryan Graham fled the scene prior to officers locating him.

Officials state during their investigation they learned Graham is wanted on an active warrant in Camden County, New Jersey.

Graham is being held in Luzerne County Prison, unable to post bail.

