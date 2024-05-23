Wanted man in Wisconsin caught trying to flee at airport, arrested after pursuit

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man who was wanted by police was arrested on Monday morning after potentially attempting to flee the state at an airport.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to the Dane County Regional Airport after receiving information that Jeffrey Clement, who was wanted by police, was potentially trying to flee the state.

When Madison Police officers arrived and began looking in the airport, Clement left in his vehicle. A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle a short distance away and tried to pull him over, but he allegedly sped away.

Clement then crashed the vehicle and ran into a nearby home that was not his. The house was reportedly not occupied at the time.

Officers, including a K9, surrounded the house and attempted to get Clement to voluntarily exit, but to no avail. Law enforcement eventually entered the house and found Clement hiding under a pile of clothing. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Clement was booked into the Dane County jail on multiple charges.

