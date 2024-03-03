Wanted man killed in train crash during police pursuit in Eugene: officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wanted man is dead after a train crashed into his car during a police pursuit in Eugene Sunday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., an Oregon State Trooper stopped to talk to the driver of an illegally parked car near the north end of the Eugene Airport on Greenhill Road.

Officials say the trooper then discovered the driver was an ‘out of compliance’ sex offender and called in other troopers to arrest him. The man then drove away, prompting a police pursuit, where OSP troopers say the eventually lost sight of him.

Authorities say the man then attempted to drive across the railroad tracks at East Meadow View Road, but was killed when his car collided with an oncoming Amtrak train.

None of the train’s passengers or crew were injured, officials say.

The train was delayed while the Eugene Police Major Collision team investigated the crash.

No other information, including the identity of the victim, has been released at this time.

