Wanted man jumps into Cumberland River after spotted by Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man with seven outstanding warrants reportedly dove into the Cumberland River during a Sunday night police chase, but that didn’t stop law enforcement from finding and arresting him.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers were investigating a call for service in the 100 block of Anthes Drive when they spotted Tommy Pendleton, who was wanted for six felonies and one misdemeanor.

Authorities said they chased Pendleton on foot towards the Cumberland River, where he jumped into the water.

“Through coordinated efforts between Central patrol, EDU, aviation, and an NFD rescue boat,” police said they were able to keep their eyes on Pendleton until he was safely taken into custody.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Pendleton’s arrest or the charges against him.

