Wanted Man: I'll Turn Myself In If Police Get 1000 Facebook Shares

A wanted man wanted something in return for turning himself in: 1,000 Facebook shares.

The Detroit-area man, who calls himself “Champagne Torino” on Facebook made the challenge on Friday to the Redford Township Police Dept.

It came after Torino left a message that some (well, most) people might construe as negative on a post regarding a home invasion.

The person manning the department’s Facebook page threatened to ban Torino from the page.

Since Torino already has several arrest warrants against him, it’s a wonder he was on the page at all. It’s unclear what his arrest warrants are for.

Still, the threat of a ban sparked his competitive nature. He promised to turn himself in if the department’s next post got 1,000 shares. He also sweetened the deal by promising to come with a dozen doughnuts and to pick up every piece of litter around local schools.

The department happily accepted the challenge, joking that the doughnuts were the key element:

“Donuts!!!! He promised us donuts! You know how much we love Donuts! Help us win this challenge and clean up blght in Redford at the same time! It’s as easy as a SHARE of this post.”

Within an hour the post had more than the 1,000 shares, Torino demanded. Since Friday, it’s been shared more than 4,200 times.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Torino had yet to show up at the police department with doughnuts in hand, a department official told HuffPost.

Officers tried to be philosophical about it on a post, explaining that “everyone gets caught at some point.”

HuffPost reached out to Torino on Facebook, but he did not immediately respond. His Facebook page lists him as living in Auburn Hills and describes him as “head savage” for a local manufacturing company.