Wanted man accused of assaulting, threatening paramedics in Downtown Pittsburgh

A wanted man is now behind bars after he allegedly assaulted and threatened paramedics who were trying to treat him.

According to the criminal complaint, paramedics responded to 3rd Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh for reports of a man who was acting disorderly.

Police found the man, identified as Brandon Martin, on the ground struggling with a paramedic and yelling.

Officers spoke with a second paramedic, who said they arrived at the scene for reports of a man coughing up blood and not looking ok.

Martin went back and forth with paramedic on whether he wanted to go to the hospital or not, so they went into the back of the ambulance to evaluate him, the complaint said. He appeared sluggish and was nodding off while seated.

The paramedic in the ambulance with Martin administered Narcan after observing his condition. After she administrated Narcan, he became agitated and began yelling and arguing with her, the complaint said.

Martin grew more belligerent and agitated, eventually standing up, clenching his fist and telling the paramedic, “I’m going to kill you.” She told him to leave the ambulance, which he did and fell onto the ground.

The paramedic got into the passenger seat of the ambulance. Martin got off of the ground and ran toward the vehicle, punching it twice.

Martin then ran at the paramedic he was struggling with when officers arrived. He pushed him to the ground, but the paramedic was able to hold him until police got there, the complaint said.

Police searched Martin and found an identification that didn’t belong to him. No other contraband was found on his person, the complaint said.

Officers ran Martin’s information and found that he had two active arrest warrants out of Westmoreland Township and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin was taken to UPMC Mercy. He was discharged and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Martin is charged with institutional vandalism, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and receiving stolen property.

