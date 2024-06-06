'All we wanted was justice': Final man sentenced in 2012 triple homicide. What to know.

PROVIDENCE – It was a devastating night that left families shattered 12 years ago.

But on Thursday, the last of the men involved in the July 30, 2012, triple homicide was sentenced to serve 18 years for his role in the botched robbery that turned deadly.

Donovann Hall, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of assault with intent to commit robbery and one of conspiracy in the shooting deaths of Michael Martin, Damien Colon and Shameeka Barros. The charges were amended from murder to assault in exchange for Hall’s admission. Three other charges were dismissed.

Superior Court Judge Robert D. Krause agreed to sentence Hall to 18 years to serve, plus a consecutive 20-year suspended sentence and 10 years probation under the deal reached with prosecutors. Hall received credit for the time he has served since his arrest in 2013.

“I think this is a disposition that is fair to all the parties,” Krause said.

Hall’s lawyer, Robert McNelis, expressed gratitude for the resolution of the case.

“Attorney {Terry] McEnaney and I are grateful to the court and state for this sentence. In the end, justice is about balance, and today the court honored that for all involved in this tragedy.” McNelis said.

In this 2014 file photo, Donovann Hall, testifies in Superior Court, before Judge Krause. Alleged coconspirators Donovann Hall and Russell Burrell testified at the triple murder trial of 18-year-old Quandell Husband.

`Though you participated in an evil act, God loves you'

Colon’s maternal grandmother, Theresa Plante, spoke of the unbearable pain the family has suffered in the aftermath of the 22-year-old’s shocking death.

“Though you participated in an evil act, God loves you,” Plante said. She implored Hall to spend his remaining days doing good in the world, a debt he owes the heartbroken families of the murdered children.

Hall, of Providence who turned 30 Tuesday, also addressed the court.

“If I could turn back time and stop it, I would,” Hall said. He vowed to do whatever he can to be a better person going forward.

A snapshot shows Melvin Spivey, left, on a visit with his grandson Donovann Hall at the Adult Correctional Institutions. Spivey is holding Hall's son, J-ayden, now age 10 .

A tragic night

It was Hall who hatched the idea to rob 22-year-old Martin who, Hall testified, sold him cannabis each week.

Hall, along with Quandell Husband and Russell Burrell, met at Timothy “Beeper” DeBritto’s house on Middle Drive. DeBritto provided the distinctive 9 mm Glock pistol with a red laser sight DeBritto previously used to shoot a romantic rival Burrell was delegated to carry the gun.

Hall did not expect a gun to be introduced, James Baum, the prosecutor, said.

The group headed to Martin’s apartment at 151 General St. and Martin let them in after Hall tapped on a window. Martin led them to the kitchen, where his friend, Colon, was seated at a table. Martin's girlfriend, Barros, 22, slept on the couch in the living room.

Burrell forced his way into the kitchen and searched for stuff to steal, Baum said.

Burrell pulled out the gun, aiming it at Martin's chest. Martin told Burrell to chill. Instead, Burrell fired the gun, Hall testified at Husband’s trial.

Hall heard more shots being fired as he fled to DeBritto's place. Burrell fired 17 rounds. The only survivors were Barros’ children, ages 3 and 5, and her 6-year-old brother who were sleeping in another room.

Hall's conviction was vacated

Now retired Superior Court Judge Susan E. McGuirl vacated Hall’s conviction in December 2022, noting that Hall’s testimony was crucial to the indictment and conviction of the other participants.

Baum made a deal with Hall that he would get the “best deal of all those charged,” McGuirl said. Hall fulfilled his end of the bargain and agreed to plead guilty – only to have Baum renege.

“It is the opinion of this court that the state, through its prosecutor, should not make promises to a defendant in order to obtain cooperation and then not comply with that commitment,” McGuirl said.

While Hall, was sentenced to life in prison, Husband, who admitted to hiding the firearm, received a 20-year term after his conviction was also overturned.

DeBritto pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges. He was sentenced to a 40-year term, with 20 to serve, to be served concurrently with 40 years he was already serving for shooting another man.

Burrell – the shooter – is serving three consecutive life terms plus 10 years.

Hall’s grandfather, Melvin Spivey, who was in court Thursday, fought hard to hold the state to its word.

"This is not a celebratory situation for the family. All we wanted was justice," Spivey said Thursday.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Donovann Hall sentenced in 2012 Providence triple homicide