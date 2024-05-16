WANTED: Instructors to Help New Mexico Kids Read, Pay Starts at $35 Per Hour

This article was originally published in Source New Mexico.

State officials are looking to hire workers — teachers and non-teachers alike — to teach elementary and middle school students how to read this summer.

The New Mexico Summer Reading Program will provide reading instruction in small group, four-hour classes of children ranging in age from those becoming kindergarteners to ninth graders.

People hired to help children read will start the program in June and continue for four to six weeks through July, according to a news release.

The deadline to apply is May 24; however, the state is encouraging people to apply by May 17 so they can start in June.

More information and the application can be found at literacy.nm.gov. The program’s website shows 42 summer reading locations across New Mexico.

Three state agencies, the New Mexico Public Education Department, the Higher Education Department and the Early Childhood Education and Care Department said Monday they need “hundreds of additional instructors” for the program, which has a goal to serve 10,000 students.

“You do not need to be a licensed teacher to become a literacy instructor, but we encourage retired educators and educators on summer break to consider joining this historic statewide literacy effort,” said Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero.

Summer reading instructors would make $35 per hour, according to the news release. That’s significantly higher than the median hourly wage in New Mexico of $20 per hour.

People would have to commit to working for at least 25 hours per week.

The weeklong training will be paid at the same rate $35 per hour rate.The specialized training will be done by literacy experts prior to the program, at the end of May or the beginning of June.

New Mexico ranks 50th in literacy with 79% of fourth grade students reading below grade level, according to the children’s literacy nonprofit Reading is Fundamental.

