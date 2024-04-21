Wanted felon caught after fleeing intense Provo crash, search for driver continues

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Officials with the Provo Police Department confirmed that, on Saturday, a man who was said to be involved in an intense crash in Provo earlier this month was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Alejandro Andres Demery, 32, was taken into custody around midday on Saturday, with Provo officials first getting calls about it shortly before 1 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police search for suspects in intense Provo crash caught on video

Provo police noted that, while they were seeking only the female driver in relation to the incident in Provo, they were searching for Demery because he had active warrants with the U.S. Marshals.

Officials with Provo PD were not immediately made aware of the circumstances surrounding his arrest — such as where exactly Demery was found — but they were able to confirm that he was found in Utah.

As of Saturday night, Provo police were still looking for the female driver involved in the crash — identified as Amairany Axel Alvarado, 29, whose last known residence was in Provo.

Provo police are searching for Amairany Axel Alvarado, 29, after she allegedly fled from police and crashed a vehicle. (Credit: Provo Police Department)

Alvarado is said to be around 5’2″ tall, weigh about 125 pounds and have long, dark brown hair.

Anyone with tips or information has been asked to contact Lt. Laursen via email at tlaursen@provo.org or via phone at 801-852-7308.

More details on the crash

According to the initial press release from police, the April 7 incident occurred after officers tried to stop a vehicle “for driver license and moving violations.”

The driver — later identified as Alvarado — reportedly did not stop and continued eastbound on 500 N in Provo.

ORIGINAL STORY: Provo witnesses catch an intense crash, suspect escape on video

The crash was caught on video, which showed the vehicle flipping several times in the air before it landed and both occupants of the car fled on foot, according to witnesses.

According to police, potential charges include reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a denied license, fleeing or eluding, criminal mischief and other violations related to traffic.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.