Wanted felon arrested after Wilmington police say he pointed gun at officers

Wilmington police charged a man with assault with a deadly weapon after he barricaded himself in a home and threatened officers.

A man was arrested in Wilmington early Monday morning and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after police say he pointed a gun at officers while barricaded in a house off 43rd Street, near Cedar Avenue.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, Donald Yates was also charged with resisting arrest and drug possession, with more charges possible. Yates, 26, was already wanted for violating his parole in South Carolina after having been convicted there of attempted murder, police say.

According to the WPD, officers had been called to the same house where Yates was ultimately arrested several times in recent days.

Early Monday, officers came to the house again after getting calls about a verbal altercation. When police arrived, according to the release, Yates was "acting erratic and shouting threats … Shortly after, officers heard the racking of a firearm and observed the suspect pointing a gun in the direction of officers from inside the window."

Police then shot into the house, hitting Yates and causing "a non-life-threatening injury," according to the release. After that, several hours of negotiations followed, with police eventually getting Yates to come out of the house by use of gas. He was immediately arrested.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man arrested after Wilmington police say he pointed gun at officers