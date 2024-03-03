Wanted in Berks: March 3, 2024

Mar. 3—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Terry Long, 33, whose last known address was in the 2300 block of Railroad Avenue, Leesport, is wanted on theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property charges.

Police stated that on Nov. 3, Long was seen on surveillance footage outside a Giant grocery store in Spring Township, picking up an unattended electric scooter parked in front of the store and walking away with it. The victim was a juvenile who owned the scooter. Long is also wanted on two criminal bench warrants on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

He is described as 6 feet 1 inch and 160 pounds.

—Brittany Bender, 34, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, is wanted on theft by unlawful taking charges.

Police stated that on Sept. 19, Bender received a bank card from the victim to purchase one item in the amount of $108. Bender ordered 79 items with the victim's bank card in the total amount of $7,692. Charges were filed on Jan. 4 by Fleetwood police.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.