Wanted in Berks: March 24, 2024

Mar. 24—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Juan Melo, 54, whose last known address was in the 1900 block of Oregon Pike, Lancaster, is wanted on rape and aggravated indecent assault of a child charges.

Police stated that on May 6, 2022, a criminal bench warrant was issued for Melo for failure to appear for a hearing on rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child, statutory sexual assault and indecent assault charges. Melo is also wanted for a DUI warrant in Lebanon County.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds.

—Alex Amaro-Rodriguez, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of Spruce Street, Reading, is wanted on possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine and fentanyl) charges.

Police stated that on Oct. 28, Amaro-Rodriguez was observed on surveillance making transactions in the 200 block of South 6th Street in Reading. When police found him, he had a fanny pack containing cocaine and fentanyl. Charges were filed by the Reading Police Department on Jan. 4.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.