Wanted in Berks: March 10, 2024

Mar. 10—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Nurye Regins, 34, whose last known address was in the 200 block of West Greenwich Street, Reading, is wanted on burglary, robbery and simple assault charges.

Police said Regins entered the victim's residence through a window on Feb. 20, then grabbed the victim's throat and hair. Regins took the victim's phone while she was trying to contact police. The defendant left with the phone after police were called. Reading police also have a warrant obtained Feb. 16 for Regins on defiant trespass and harassment charges.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches and 165 pounds.

—Joel Santiago-Nisbitt, 37, whose last known address was in the 700 block of Locust Street, Reading, is wanted on simple assault charges.

Police said Santiago-Nisbitt got into an argument with the female victim on Jan. 19 and grabbed her by the throat. She injured her right thumb as she fought back. Santiago-Nisbitt was apprehended by police and arraigned. He was eventually released and failed to show for his next court date.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.