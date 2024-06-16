Wanted in Berks: June 16, 2024

The Berks County sheriff’s office is seeking the following fugitives:

.

Steven Millar

• Steven Millar, 62, whose last known address was in Columbia, Lancaster County, is wanted on access device fraud, forgery and theft charges.

Spring Townshp police said he negotiated a $28,750 counterfeit check at Discovery Federal Credit Union in Spring Township on March 1. The account belonged to a Florida resident who reported it to authorities there. Spring police filed charges on March 4.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 190 pounds.

Shaun Brown

• Shaun Brown, 33, whose last known address was in the 800 block of Weiser Street, REading, is wanted on felony theft charges.

Muhlenberg Township police said that on Feb. 18, Brown took two handguns worth a total of $750 from the victim’s residence.

Brown is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff’s department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County’s most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.