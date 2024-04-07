Wanted in Berks: April 7, 2024

Apr. 7—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Arlen Gainey, 41, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Birch Street, Reading, is wanted on aggravated assault and strangulation charges.

Police stated that on March 21, Gainey got into an argument with the female victim and choked her, causing her to almost lose consciousness. The defendant threatened her while choking her. When the victim began to fight back, Gainey left the scene and police were notified.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 200 pounds.

—Hollis Eason, 30, whose last known address was in the 1000 Windsor Street, Reading, is wanted on burglary charges.

Police stated that on March 2, Eason threatened to beat up the female victim. Eason went to the victim's home while she was not there and took her television set.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.