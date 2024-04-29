Wanted in Berks: April 28, 2024

Apr. 28—The Berks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the following fugitives:

Latrell Ackerman, 20, whose last known address was in the 800 block of North Front Street, Reading, is wanted on receiving stolen property charges.

Police stated that on Oct. 23, Ackerman traded in a pair of stolen Apple AirPods headphones to a pawn shop in Reading. The victim tracked the item to the shop. It was later discovered that Ackerman took the AirPods out of the victim's vehicle in a parking lot.

Ackerman is described as 5 feet 11 inches and 165 pounds.

Adam Kuronya, 38, whose last known address was in the 400 block of West First Street, Birdsboro, is wanted on home improvement theft charges.

Police stated that last June, Kuronya agreed to complete a project at the victim's home for $15,000. The victim gave the defendant $12,900 as a down payment. Kuronya never completed the work and stopped communication with the victim.

He is described as 6 feet 3 inches and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at countyofberks.com/departments/sheriff/most-wanted.