“He wanted to basically sit back and collect money” former employees speak out

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former employees of a local pool company at the center of a News13 investigation have come forward to share what it was like to work for Cascade Custom Pools and its owner Chris Harrington.

Tim Deaner said he was hired for Harrington’s Cascade Hauling company last year in July. But he said after just a few months on the job he and others were laid off.

“And it was for no reason at all,” said Deaner.

Another former employee also spoke with News13 but did not want to be identified.

“Whenever we get further into the build, the inability to acquire the necessary components for the plumbing due to, bills not being paid and obligations not being met was a constant,” said a former employee of Cascade Custom Pools.

Both former employees listed similar complaints that more than 30 customers have sent to News13. Things such as massive delays in construction timelines, overstretched resources and crews.

“There would be there would be a tremendous amount of projects taken on at once,”

However, the issue both former employees found the most frustrating was lack of communication from Harrington.

“Everybody has kept in the dark about, a whole lot of stuff. No return phone calls, never returned texts, it was a mess over there,” said Deaner.

“It’s not an exaggeration. 99% of the time, he was unavailable. That was to his workers, as well as the customers, the customers it was closer to 100%,” said the other former employee.

Deaner raised concern about lack of safety protocols, insurance, and property vehicle maintenance not being followed at Cascade Hauling.

“The whole onboarding process was barely even a process. All I did was give them my license, my DOT card, and just filled out a W2, I didn’t go through any of the DOT regulations, just took a drug test. That’s all, a surprise he didn’t get shut down for that,” said Deaner.

The anonymous former employee raised concerns about lack of knowledge of those hired by Harrington on the pool side of operations.

“The workers were good workers, but they didn’t have a thorough understanding of properly running the pipes to where the pump station would be,” he said.

Both former employees suggest a pattern of prioritizing personal expenses over business operations.

“He wanted to basically sit back and collect money. I truly believe he spent money in a luxurious manner, buying multiple vehicles, trading them in and getting more vehicles regularly,” said an anonymous former employee.

“When I when I first started there, he had a brand-new BMW. And then he had a ram TRX which is top dollar Ram pickup truck. He was also selling vehicles for the cascade side, he was selling his company fleet and then he would show up in a brand new f450,” Deaner said.

According to the Horry County Treasurer’s office, Cascade Custom Pools currently owes more than $10,000 of delinquent taxes for vehicle, personal, and property taxes.

Deaner told News13 he even had issues getting his W-2 to file his own taxes this year.

“He (Harrington) said had to get a hold of his accountant, that was the last time I heard of anything about my W-2. I’ve contacted the state of contacting IRS,” said Deaner.

News13 reached out to Chris Harrington again this week after emailing, calling and texting him last week but have not heard back.

Count on updates as this investigation continues to develop.

* * *

Savannah Denton joined News 13 in July 2023 as a reporter and producer.

