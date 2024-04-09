Wanted Augusta armed robbery suspect arrested

A man wanted for an armed robbery on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road in Augusta was recently arrested, according to authorities.

Freddie Lee Walker, 20, was arrested Monday and is charged with armed robbery, according to a news release from the the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

No other information about the incident has been released by the agency.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Wanted armed robbery suspect arrested in Augusta