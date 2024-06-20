Want a say about what's built on Wilmington's west bank? Here's your chance to speak up.

With project proposals for the Cape Fear River's western bank floating around, developers' plans are not set in stone until they know for sure what New Hanover County will allow.

The county has been working on updating its comprehensive plan, which is expected to be complete in late 2025, and planning has been able to fast track an amendment that deals with development on the west bank.

The county's comprehensive plan is used to inform planning decisions about regulations as well as rezoning requests.

What is the current zoning?

The western bank of the Cape Fear River, which sits directly across from downtown has nine land parcels and one underwater holding west of Thomas Rhodes Bridge.

There are 11 parcels classified as urban mixed use that front river area between the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and the Isabel Holmes Bridge. The parcels have nine separate owners and all but the Battleship North Carolina's parcel are in private ownership, project manager Rebekah Roth said during a planning meeting earlier this year.

What has the county done so far?

The board of commissioners gave planning staff the green light to move ahead with a western bank study for the comprehensive plan update and currently the planning department is looking for feedback on the amendment.

Even though there are a number of goals related to the environment in the comprehensive plan, there is no goal in the 2016 plan that specifically relates to flooding risks even though that's been a key part of the conversation surrounding the west bank, according to Roth.

There is a strategy under one of the goals that talks about not developing more than a certain amount within a flood plane. But it doesn't address potential risks to structures or potential risks to residents, but instead protecting a sensitive natural area, Roth said.

Planning staff also found that tidal flooding can already be found on Eagles Island and on the northern bank and that the area is already classified by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as an area of nuisance tidal flooding, which is worse than what is seen in Carolina Beach or Wrightsville Beach, according to maps provided by the county.

If water and sewer were extended to the area, it would also be impacted by flooding, but Cape Fear Public Utility Authority would serve the area and can build elevated pump stations that can function properly in a flood zone.

What are the potential amendments?

Roth presented potential amendments to comprehensive plan that would help support development on the western bank, while also providing some guidelines. They include:

Supporting business success : This change would consider a riverfront-specific zoning district or districts for the western bank area that will allow for commercial uses that would be less disrupted by frequent flooding and ensure any structures are resilient to existing hazards.

Promoting fiscally responsible growth: Coordinating with Cape Fear Public Utility Authority to ensure cost burdens for utilities are shifted from the public to the private sector as much as possible in the areas of the west bank where utilities are not currently in place and flood risk is increasing. This would also consider long-term public infrastructure maintenance costs as well as installation costs when making decisions regarding new development.

Conserving and enhancing our unique sense of place to attract individuals, companies and organizations: This includes establishing building design requirements to complement downtown Wilmington's historic district and the Battleship.

Promoting place-based economic development in the region that is tied to our natural resources: This would include investing in greenways, blueways and trails along the western bank.

Supporting development that accommodates population growth while minimizing negative impacts on natural resources: The recommendation is to explore establishing a brownfields program to reduce the impacts of past industrial uses on the western bank to water quality due to more frequent instances of flooding.

Using environmentally critical areas for outdoor recreation, healthy watersheds and maintenance of critical habitats: The recommendation includes considering a riverfront-specific zoning district for the western bank that will limit the need for both septic systems and public sewer and that limits the potential for residential uses. This could also initiate a study to monitor water and salinity levels on the western bank to inform when adjustments to polices and standards should be made.

Roth said the draft concepts focus on complementing downtown Wilmington, activating the space, reducing public risk given current and anticipated future flooding, protecting natural resources and allowing owners to use their private property.

Roth said uses could focus on civic and institutional, commercial, agricultural or light industrial uses. Members of the planning board said that resiliency would have to come from having a mix of uses, likely including residential in with other uses.

Planning staff is still considering a height requirement for the west bank.

What's been proposed previously?

According to a Feb. 12 StarNews article, a large project that has been proposed for the west bank is a 290-unit hotel and spa that would be built next to the battleship and across the river from the foot Market Street.

Developer Bobby Ginn purchased almost 19 acres at 105 and 125 Battleship Road Northeast for $8 million last October, according to county property records.

Another major project, Battleship Point, originally proposed three skyscrapers that would include 300 apartments, 550 condominiums, a hotel and commercial areas.

This project is proposed for 8.2 acres of land about a half-mile north of Point Peter, where the Cape Fear and Northeast Cape Fear rivers meet.

What's next?

The public can provide comments by emailing Roth at rroth@nhcgov.com and any comments received by noon on June 28 will inform the amendment draft prepared for the July 11 Planning Board public hearing, according to the county's website.

