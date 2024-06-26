Want to watch presidential debate between Biden and Trump but don’t have cable? Here’s how to stream

Mark your calendars for tomorrow night — Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden will go head-to-head against Republican frontrunner and former President Donald Trump in the first presidential debate of the year.

Hosted by CNN, the debate will last 90 minutes and introduce some new rules to the format. Both candidates have accepted the network’s invitation and agreed to accept the rules and format of the debate, according to CNN.

Here is what to know beforehand and how you can watch the upcoming presidential debate:

When is the presidential debate? What time is the presidential debate?

Signs promoting the debate between U.S. President Joe Biden and his rival Donald Trump are erected around the venue at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 24, 2024.

The first presidential debate will take place Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT at CNN's Atlanta studios. It will air live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and CNN Max.

Can I watch the debate if I don’t have cable?

Yes!

For those without a cable subscription, the debate will be streaming on CNN.com. ABC will be streaming the debate on Hulu starting at 7 p.m.

A live stream of the ‘CNN Presidential Debate’ will be also available on USA TODAY via YouTube.

Who will moderate June's presidential debate with Biden and Trump?

The debate will be moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, according to a statement from CNN’s press room.

Are there any rules to CNN's presidential debate?

US President Donald Trump (R) Democratic Presidential candidate, former US Vice President Joe Biden and moderator, NBC News anchor, Kristen Welker (C) participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020.

According to the network, the new rules for the 90-minute debate will include no studio audience, no interaction from campaign staff, no use of notes and no interrupting.

Microphones will also be muted except for that candidate's allotted time to speak. The moderators “will use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized discussion,” according to the network.

Both campaigns have agreed to the new rules.

Who's running for president 2024?

President Joe Biden (left) is running for reelection against former president Donald Trump and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Along with Biden and Trump, most notable candidates that may make ballots are Robert F. Kennedy Jr., running as an Independent, and Chase Oliver, running under the Libertarian Party.

Kennedy and Oliver will not be participating in the debate.

When is the General Election in November?

The General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Presidential debate: What time and how to stream Biden-Trump