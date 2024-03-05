Want to vote early? Here’s where you can in Northwest Florida

FLORIDA (WKRG) — Primary election season is in full swing, which means early voters are ready to beat the polling lines.

The Florida Primary is set for Tuesday, March 19, but the early voting period has already begun in some counties.

In this article, we’ll provide the early voting dates and locations for Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.

When and where to vote early in Escambia County:

Escambia County will begin the early voting process on Saturday, March 9, and will run through Saturday, March 16. Early voters can show up at the below locations and vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting Locations:

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office at 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Main Library at 239 Spring St., Pensacola

Molino Community Center at 6450 Highway 95A, Molino

Pensacola State College at 1000 College Blvd., Building 17, Pensacola

Southwest Library at 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Bellview Library at 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Escambia County Extension Services at 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Brownsville Community Center at 3200 W DeSoto St., Pensacola

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts at 11000 University Parkway, Building 82, Pensacola

Billy G. Ward Courthouse at 7500 N Century Blvd., Century

When and where to vote early in Santa Rosa County:

Early voting in Santa Rosa County began Monday, March 4, and will run through Saturday, March 16. Voters can show up to the below voting sites from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Voting locations:

Main Elections Office at 6495 Caroline St., Suite F, Milton

South Service Center at 5841 Gulf Breeze Parkway (Highway 98), Gulf Breeze

Tiger Point Community Center at 1370 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze

Pace Community Center at 5976 Chumuckla Highway, Pace

Santa Rosa County Auditorium at 4530 Spikes Way, Milton

Navarre Community Gym at 8840 High School Blvd., Navarre

When and where to vote early in Okaloosa County:

Okaloosa County will begin early voting on Saturday, March 9, through Saturday, March 16. Early voting will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Voting locations:

Okaloosa Supervisor of Elections Headquarters Office at 302 N Wilson St., Suite 102, Crestview

Okaloosa Supervisor of Elections Office, 1250 Eglin Parkway, Suite 103, Shalimar

Crestview Public Library at 1445 Commerce Drive, Crestview

Destin Community center at 101 Stahlman Ave., Destin

Niceville City Hall at 208 N Partin Drive, Niceville

