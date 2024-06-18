Want to be a trooper? Ohio Highway Patrol plans testing Thursday at Muskingum University

NEW CONCORD – The Ohio Highway Patrol will offer regional testing for prospective applicants Thursday at Henry D. Bullock Health & Wellness Complex at Muskingum University, 260 Stadium Drive.

Those interested in employment with the patrol can come to Muskingum University at 9 a.m., where they will have the ability to talk with troopers about a career of service in our communities and on Ohio roadways. Those who meet the basic requirements to be a trooper – age 20 to 39, U.S. citizen, high school diploma or GED, and a valid driver's license – will have the opportunity to complete an application and a written test during the event.

If the written test is passed, applicants can proceed and take the physical fitness assessment on the spot. Prospective applicants should arrive in appropriate business attire with identification and bring physical fitness clothing with them. This regional testing opportunity gives prospective applicants a chance to quickly complete the first few steps of the application process, bringing them closer to their goal of being a trooper.

Ohio Highway Patrol Trooper Neff at the 2023 Cambridge Cruise-in with his patrol car. The Ohio Highway Patrol will host regional testing for prospective applicants on June 20 at Muskingum University.

The patrol is accepting applications for its next Academy Class. If you can't make it on Thursday, or want more details on the requirements or application process, call 1-866-TROOPER or visit https://statepatrol.ohio.gov to start your journey with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

