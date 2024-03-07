'I want them dead.' Justin Moreira in court after shooting at police in Hyannis standoff

BARNSTABLE — A 30-year-old Hyannis man accused of holding his mother at knifepoint on Wednesday and keeping Barnstable police at bay for about seven hours entered not guilty pleas in court.

Justin Moreira was held without bail after a Thursday dangerousness hearing that same day at Barnstable District Court.

"This is a very serious case," his attorney Nat Carney told media outside the courthouse. "The first thing I'm going to do is speak with my client. I'll be guided by what he tells me."

Moreira was arraigned on charges of kidnapping, nine counts of firearm-armed assault to murder, intimidation of a witness, three counts of carrying without a license, and nine counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (firearm).

Justin Moreira, center, looks out into the audience from the prisoner docket during his arraignment Thursday afternoon in Barnstable District Court.

He is also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (knife), firearm use in felony, firearm-armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and ammunition without FID card possession.

When did the standoff in Hyannis start?

Around 7:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Barnstable police officers were called to 24 St. Francis Circle after receiving a report that Moreira was holding his mother at knifepoint, according to police. The caller told the dispatcher he, his mother and another female had barricaded themselves in a basement bedroom, and Moreira, who was likely armed, was somewhere inside the house, according to police.

Officers were able to evacuate the three people out of the home through a window.

Moreira previously charged with allegedly threatening to shoot up a school in May 2022

Moreira's mother told a police lieutenant that her son was scheduled to attend a court date at Barnstable Superior Court that morning. The court appointment was related to an indictment stemming from charges that he had allegedly threatened to shoot up a school in May 2022.

She was in the living room when he allegedly approached her with a knife demanding the keys to her gun safe. Moreira's mother has an active license to carry permits, according to prosecutors.

"He stated to her that 'The Feds are going to get me, I am going to get killed' at which point he grabbed her phone," reads a police report, which also alleges Moreira threatened to stab his mother.

The Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team was called to the scene and took over command of the police response.

Police said Moreira shot the armored SWAT vehicle seven times

As police and the SWAT team established a perimeter around the house, Moreira allegedly opened the front door and was seen holding a firearm. He retreated into the house at which point "several rounds were fired by Moreira from inside of the residence toward perimeter officers."

Police later found that Moreira had struck the armored SWAT vehicle that was in front of the house with at least seven rounds while one additional round was found lodged in the front yard tree.

Over the course of the standoff, Moreira allegedly made statements such as "I've shot eight rounds at it, there must be no one in the SWAT truck, I've been shooting at it. I want them dead."

He also allegedly stated, "Thirty minutes to get me a car or I am going to start taking people out."

When he was advised he was going to Cape Cod Hospital, he allegedly responded, "No, I have already fired shots."

Justin Moreira, 30, of Hyannis, was arraigned Thursday in Barnstable District Court. He pleaded not guilty to charges of firearm-armed assault to murder after an hours-long standoff with police Wednesday.

Police sent in a robot dog to convince Moreira to come out

At one point, Massachusetts State Police sent a robotic dog inside the home to try to find and convince the man to come out of the home, but he allegedly shot the robot and partially disabled it.

Later in the standoff, the SWAT team deployed a form of pepper spray into the house, but the man remained inside. Finally, a specialty ballistic vehicle with an attached demolition tool arrived on the scene and was used to "forcibly encourage (the man) to exit the residence," according to police.

Moreira does not have a license to carry

Records show Moreira does not possess a license to carry, according to authorities, and is not eligible for a license to carry because of his criminal convictions in Massachusetts.

Moreira also has 41 entries on his adult Board of Probation record, including charges of carrying a dangerous weapon. He was on federal probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm and silencer and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Barnstable District Court Judge Edward Lynch speaks to Justin Moreira on Thursday in Barnstable District Court as he tries to say something during his arraignment.

"So essentially you have an individual who has made a number of threats to hurting the police, hurting individuals, with firearms, and that's exactly what he tried to do yesterday," said Second Assistant District Attorney Tara Cappola.

Negotiations with Moreira continued until he was placed into custody at 4:03 p.m. on Wednesday.

When police later searched the crime scene, they found 37 shell casings from three different firearms.

Moreira's next court date is April 4.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Hyannis standoff: What we learned at Justin Moreira's court appearance