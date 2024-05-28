'We want to make sure the truth is told': Sojourner Truth Legacy Plaza to open in Akron

Sojourner Truth Legacy Park is built at the site of Old Stone Church in Akron, where Sojourner Truth addressed a crowd at the Ohio Women’s Convention in 1851.

Akron will dedicate the Sojourner Truth Legacy Plaza Wednesday, honoring the life of the abolitionist and women’s rights activist with an emphasis on truth, meaning and community.

The celebration of the landmark, located at 37 N. High Street in a parking lot of United Way of Summit & Medina, will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature speeches, a ribbon cutting, a statue unveiling and musical performances. Later, food trucks, music and family activities will fill the space.

“I want people to go and look at her sayings and look at what they really meant,” said landscape architect Dion Harris from Summit Metro Parks who handled the concept design for the plaza. “We want to make sure the truth is told.”

Truth, a former slave, traveled the country advocating for an end to slavery and the betterment of women’s rights. On May 29, 1851, Truth delivered her “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech at the Old Stone Church that was once on High Street at the Ohio Women’s Convention.

The 10,000-square-foot plaza is the “first historic site in Akron that directly reflects and honors the Black woman’s experience,” according to a release from United Way of Summit & Medina.

The Summit Suffrage Centennial Committee started the plaza’s planning and later created the Sojourner Truth Project-Akron, which led the project’s efforts. United Way of Summit & Medina is the project’s largest sponsor, as stated on the donor website. The city of Akron and the Knight Foundation, along with over a hundred other donors, also showed financial support.

“We’re ready. We’re excited,” Harris said. “Everyone is just excited it got finished.”

A life-size statue of Truth, created by Akron artist Woodrow Nash, sits in the center of a large impala lily, the national flower of Ghana. Truth has ancestors from Ghana, Harris said, and the flower’s strong structure speaks to her character.

“I wanted to make every aspect mean something,” Harris said. “I wanted to mix human elements and some of the natural elements with historical elements and try to tie everything together.”

A metalwork tree blooming with impala lilies decorates a wall in Sojourner Truth Legacy Park in Akron. The lilies are the national flower of Ghana, ancestral home of Sojourner Truth's father, and are featured in the design of the central plaza.

A path going through the site has a timeline of important events in Truth’s life etched in the granite ground, and more aspects throughout the plaza work to tell her story.

“There’s a plaque under her that says ‘mother, activist and suffragist,’” Harris said. “This represents [all the aspects] she dealt with. She dealt with slavery, she dealt with women’s rights, she dealt with the government, she dealt with not being able to read.”

Four 10-foot pillars represent the pillars of the Old Stone Church where Truth gave her speech. Each pillar has its own meaning, two being activism and identity, and placards display some of her sayings and more history.

Wednesday marks the 173rd anniversary of when she shared part of her story and advocated for the rights of Black women with “Ain’t I a Woman?”

A sign reading “truth” marks the entrance to Sojourner Truth Legacy Park in Akron. The park is named after abolitionist and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth and built at the site of the speech she delivered.

Many accounts of her speech depict Truth speaking in a Southern dialect, which is inaccurate because her first language was Dutch, Harris said. A more accurate version of Truth’s speech is engraved at the plaza, and a sign reading “TRUTH” is cut out in steel letters that appear rusted to represent Akron’s history.

“There’s a shift in energy now – there’s a lot of truth being told,” Harris said. “Sometimes it's ugly, sometimes it's great, but when the truth is told, things start to change and people persevere. You can take that and run with it, or you can let it destroy you. Truth was one of those people who took her truth, took how she lived and was able to tell everyone about it and make something positive happen in the end if she wasn't alive to see some of it.”

