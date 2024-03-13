Want to be a spy? Then crack the code of GCHQ puzzle

The puzzle contains 13 hidden elements representing letters of the alphabet, which when correctly put together reveal a message

There was a time when Britain’s secret intelligence agencies would tap up bright sparks at the UK’s top universities when looking for new spies, but in the digital age GCHQ has turned to LinkedIn to recruit the next generation of problem solvers.

With a fresh puzzle to mark its debut on the online recruitment platform, the intelligence and cyber agency has called on budding spies to see if they can solve the problem if they are interested in a career in code-breaking.

Hidden within the image are 13 elements which represent letters of the alphabet, which the puzzle solver needs to assemble to reveal a hidden message.

GCHQ, which is renowned for its puzzles thanks to its roots in cryptography and encryption, said potential new recruits needed to be able to process information differently, as well as possessing strong lateral-thinking skills.

The agency added that such skills remained important in its modern-day mission to keep the country safe.

Anne Keast-Butler, director GCHQ, said achieving “diversity” in recruitment was “mission critical”.

“The world is getting more complex and we’re only ever going to stay ahead of those threats by bringing together the right mix of minds that lets us tackle the challenges ahead,” she said.

“For us, that means bringing in people with different backgrounds, different experience, different insights, different knowledge, and creating a team where all of us can play our part. For us, it’s clear that that diversity is mission critical.”

Countering threats

GCHQ said it had joined LinkedIn to enhance recruitment as it seeks to tackle the toughest challenges facing the UK, including countering real-world and online threats from nation states, criminal groups, terrorists and individuals.

While it already has a presence on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram, the spy agency said the latest social media platform added to its armoury would support its “commitment to become a truly diverse and representative organisation”.

It also stressed that it was not essential to have a degree to work at the agency, with roles on offer ranging from intelligence analyst and data scientist to project manager and engineer.

Ms Keast-Butler added that the LinkedIn page was part of the agency’s “journey to make sure that we reach out and connect to people who’ve never thought of working with us”.

She said the page would “showcase a little bit more of the work that we do and some of the amazing people who work at GCHQ”.

