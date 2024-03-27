'I want revenge': Serial sex offender threatened to hunt victims who testified against him

WEST PALM BEACH — At 19, Cristian Leon impersonated a police officer, pulled over a woman and demanded that she show him her breasts. At 24, he sexually assaulted a college student walking alone in downtown West Palm Beach, and one week later, he did it again.

Though convicted of all three offenses, Leon's bid for leniency earned him a shortened prison sentence for the first crime. A technical error prompted a judge to cut 15 years from the 30-year penalty initially imposed for the second one. At a sentencing hearing for the third and final case Friday, Leon's victims urged the judge not to let him finagle an early departure from prison another time.

"The only way to ensure not only our safety, but the safety of all women in the West Palm area, is to keep him in prison for as long as is allowed in the law," said one woman, who was 19 when prosecutors say Leon lured her down a deserted alleyway and sexually assaulted her.

Cristian Leon is escorted out of the courtroom after a July 2023 hearing on a charge of sexual battery. Circuit Judge Sherry Collins sentenced Leon to 30 years in prison on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Circuit Judge Sherry Collins agreed. She sentenced Leon, now 27, to 30 years in prison — twice the length of the usual maximum penalty for sexual battery, but warranted, she said, because of Leon's classification as a habitual violent felony offender, a prison-release re-offender and a sexual predator.

The sentence was exactly what Assistant State Attorney Mathri Thannikkotu asked for. She'd told the judge that if Collins saw Leon as "anything but a predator who is truly incapable of change," he'd fooled her, too.

The prosecutor played recordings of Leon's jailhouse calls over a loudspeaker Friday, pointing to Leon's promise to kill the women whose testimonies helped convict him.

“I want revenge. I need my revenge," he said in one call. "I need it. I need it. I need it.”

Leon's defense attorney, Jack Fleischman, told the judge that his comments weren't serious, but it'll be decades before Leon has the chance to prove him right. The 30-year sentence runs consecutive to the 15-year sentence Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen imposed for the first sexual battery case last year.

The two Palm Beach Atlantic University students who testified against Leon were strangers, connected only after investigators noticed remarkable similarities between their stories. Both said they were approached by a stranger downtown who said he needed help getting to The Square, the shopping center a few blocks away.

He approached the first woman, a 21-year-old, as she walked to her car in a parking garage on Nov. 13, 2021. She said she refused the money he offered but agreed to give him a ride, telling police later that the man seemed unremarkable and kind.

At some point during the drive, a switch inside him flipped, she said. She slowed to a stop in front of The Square, but he refused to get out. Instead, she said, he directed her to another address nearby, and when she arrived, he grabbed her by the hair and sexually assaulted her in the car.

He lured a 19-year-old student down a deserted alleyway with the same story seven days later and assaulted her. Prosecutors said he ignored her pleas to stop and told her not to make a scene.

Leon didn't address his victims Friday but occasionally rolled his eyes as they spoke.

He faced similar accusations a decade ago, when one teen said he forced her to perform oral sex when he was 15. In another case from 2015, he was accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend so intensely that she transferred out of Forest Hill High School.

