Do you want to retire in Arizona? Here's how much you need to save

If you have spent the past few decades working in Arizona, you might just want to enjoy your golden years in one of the state's tranquil, sun-soaked suburbs.

What's the actual price tag for a comfortable retirement in Arizona, and how much should you aim to save for an average retirement spanning 25 years?

USA TODAY compiled a list of the 15 most expensive states to retire in the United States, and Arizona just made the cut. Coming in at No. 15, for Arizona, average annual retirement expenses cost more than $60,000 and the minimum savings for 25 years of retirement is just over $1 million.

Here are the other top 15 expensive states to retire in the U.S.

Most expensive states to retire

Hawaii: Annual retirement expenses in Hawaii are $103,610. For 25 years of retirement in this state, one would need a to save a minimum of $2.05 million. Massachusetts: Annual retirement expenses in Massachusetts are $85,571. For 25 years of retirement in this state, one would need a to save a minimum of $1.6 million. California: Annual retirement expenses in California are $78,864. For 25 years of retirement in this state, one would need a to save a minimum of $1.43 million. New York: Annual retirement expenses in New York are $73,140. For 25 years of retirement in this state, one would need a to save a minimum of $1.29 million. Alaska: Annual retirement expenses in Alaska are $73,082. For 25 years of retirement in this state, one would need a to save a minimum of $1.29 million. Washington: Annual retirement expenses in Washington are $66,895. For 25 years of retirement in this state, one would need a to save a minimum of $1.13 million. New Hampshire: Annual retirement expenses in New Hampshire are $66,838. For 25 years of retirement in this state, one would need a to save a minimum of $1.13 million. Vermont: Annual retirement expenses in Vermont are $66,433. For 25 years of retirement in this state, one would need a to save a minimum of $1.12 million. Maryland: Annual retirement expenses in Maryland are $66,375. For 25 years of retirement in this state, one would need a to save a minimum of $1.12 million. Oregon: Annual retirement expenses in Oregon are $66,317. For 25 years of retirement in this state, one would need a to save a minimum of $1.12 million. Connecticut: Annual retirement expenses in Connecticut are $65,855. For 25 years of retirement in this state, one would need a to save a minimum of $1.11 million. Rhode Island: Annual retirement expenses in Rhode Island are $64,756. For 25 years of retirement in this state, one would need a to save a minimum of $1.08 million. Maine: Annual retirement expenses in Maine are $64,004. For 25 years of retirement in this state, one would need a to save a minimum of $1.06 million. New Jersey: Annual retirement expenses in New Jersey are $63,773. For 25 years of retirement in this state, one would need a to save a minimum of $1.06 million. Arizona: Annual retirement expenses in Arizona are $63,600. For 25 years of retirement in this state, one would need a to save a minimum of $1.05 million.

