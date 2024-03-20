Want to work remotely and still make big bucks? Here are the top open jobs in Georgia

For job seekers looking to maximize their earnings, while still working from home, Georgia has some fairly attractive offers. We’ve culled some of the most lucrative remote jobs from around the state that might just be the beginning of a whole new career for those who qualify. Whether you are actively looking for a new job or just curious to see what’s out there, here’s a shortlist of some excellent opportunities.

Below is a list of job titles, their affiliated companies, the posted salary and a quick summary of the job and its requirements. And while all of the jobs’ posted salaries say they start at six figures, the provided information is not guaranteed to apply to all applicants. Happy hunting.

Salary Range: up to $100,000

Compliance Professional - Fair Lending

Posted salary: Up to $100K and a full benefits package

Job summary: Inform and advise management and support teams of all key developments relative to lending-related consumer protection regulations and determine the impact of those developments to the Bank and its operations.

Basic requirements: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience preferred. Minimum 4+ years regulatory compliance experience; 4+ years lending experience within banking or financial services.

Remote CFO - Thompson & Thompson

Posted salary: $100K

Job summary: Responsible for finance, accounting and HR functions including: operating budget, forecasting, compliance, financial reporting, annual financial audit, federal and state tax, payroll (including benefit plans). Close out the month on the first of the next month, producing accurate P&L and Statement of Cash Flow reports.

Basic requirements: Bachelor’s degree in finance, operations, research, statistics, math, economics or related analytical discipline preferred. Master’s degree in accounting or business administration, or equivalent business experience. CPA is a plus but not required.

Clinical Social Worker, Thriveworks

Posted salary: Up to $105,100 depending on licensure, sessions and bonus opportunities.

Job summary: Summary: provide a mix of telehealth and face-to-face sessions.

Basic requirements: Qualified candidates need to be fully and independently licensed as a LCSW in Georgia.

Salary range: up to $150,000

Cloud Solutions Consultant II - Rapidscale, Cox Communications

Posted salary: $99,800 - $149,600

Job summary: Drive cloud sales through the RapidScale indirect partner community. Responsible for RapidScale sales rep enablement, development and coaching to identify and manage new opportunities.

Basic requirements: BA/BS degree with six years of experience required in a related field; or 10 years of relevant experience in lieu of a degree. Excellent communication, presentation, writing and editorial abilities.

Account Executive (e-Commerce)

Posted salary: 100k - 145k base salary plus variables

Job summary: Identify and prospect new clients who use or will use the Salesforce for commerce solutions.

Basic requirements: Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field preferred and at least six years of experience in selling related software solutions.

Store Director of Operations - CHEF’STORE

Posted salary: $116,400 - $150,000

Job summary: Partner with the Cash and Carry leadership team on the development of the growth strategies and operational efficiencies. Coach, counsel and correct management personnel to drive goal alignment and performance against plan. Evaluate, hire and train management personnel.

Basic requirements: Minimum of seven years of experience managing a multi-unit retailer or equivalent industry experience; previous experience managing remote teams is preferred.

Business Consultant - Global Acceptance Client Services

Posted salary: $112,500 - $146,200

Job summary: Develop and deliver performance reporting and tracking, including qualitative and narrative content through dashboards, presentations and newsletters. Produce insights, analyses and recommendations to improve business performance, accelerate growth.

Basic requirements: Five or more years of relevant work experience with a Bachelor’s degree or at least two years of work experience with an advanced degree (e.g. Masters, MBA, JD, MD) or 0 years of work experience with a PhD.

up to $200,00 or more

Real Estate Agent - Century 21

Posted salary: $104,000 - $250,000

Job summary: Understand clients’ needs and deliver exceptional service.

Basic requirements: Active real estate agent license. At least one year of experience (preferred). Production within last 12 months (preferred).

Vice President, Programmatic - Publicis Imagine

Posted salary: $143,000 - $215,000

Job summary: Manage a team of experts, including directors and managers, that own programmatic execution of client campaigns.

Basic requirements: B.S. or MBA, preferably in Marketing, Advertising or Human Sciences; at least nine years in digital media or account planning, with significant experience in Programmatic; at least six years with increasing responsibility within an agency or media company; and at least five years of people managing experience, managing 10+ reports in an account management/client services team.

Vice President, Credentials - Visa

Posted salary: $194,700 - $267,800

Job summary: Partner with product and market teams to scale token adoption by optimizing performance of tokenized transaction and enabling seamless digital experiences. Execute technology strategies and key priorities to meet business objectives and strategies with key stakeholders across technology, global product and market facing teams.

Basic requirements: Twelve years of work experience with a Bachelor’s degree or at least 10 years of experience with an advanced degree (e.g. Masters/MBA/JD/MD) or at least eight years of work experience with a PhD.