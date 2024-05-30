If you want to reform Arizona's school voucher program, there is only one way to do it

The state may face a $1.3 billion budget shortfall. Public schools may be struggling as usual, some with of their buildings falling apart.

But thank goodness there is money in the state’s education budget for golf clubs. And for ninja lessons and trampoline parks and yes, apparently, even an inflatable bounce house.

Members of Save Our Schools Arizona staged a press conference outside the state Capitol on Wednesday imploring our leaders to reform the runaway universal school voucher program and meet privately to hammer out next year’s state budget.

Public school supporters brought in petitions and brought forth facts and surrounded themselves with visual aids, to show how our money is being spent.

While I appreciate their resolve, they may as well as have saved their breath and their muscle. (Was that a kayak I saw out there?)

Republicans aren't about to rein in vouchers

Save Our School supporters display items that have been bought with taxpayer dollars through the voucher program

The Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature are not about to rein in their prized ESA program — the one that has allowed their well-to-do constituents to transfer their children’s private school tuition tab to taxpayers.

The one that has paid for ski passes and pianos and lessons in how to drive luxury cars.

They aren’t going to remove any of the loosey from this loosey goosey program that is their pride and joy.

And odds are, Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs isn’t going to find a way to make them.

The only way to force this gift horse back into the barn — or at least keep a lasso handy so it can’t gallop away altogether — is to change the Legislature.

The Republican-run Legislature created the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Program more than a decade ago to help children whose special needs could best be addressed outside of the public school system.

It was expanded over time to include children who attend poor and failing schools and foster children and such.

Private school parents got us to pay their way

But in 2022, not long after voters rejected a more modest voucher expansion plan, Republicans boldly expanded the ESA program to cover every child in the state. This, they explained, so that children could escape poor and failing schools.

Two years later, 71,520 parents are scooping up school vouchers — the vast majority of them from pricey ZIP codes.

As for all those kids in poor and failing schools? The state’s own data show that just 23,119 of those 71,520 ESA students attended a public school right before snapping up a voucher.

Put another way: a bunch of well-to-do parents offloaded $7,000 to $8,000 of their kids’ private school tuition onto taxpayers.

Vouchers educate rich kids: Cheaper than public schools

That should make for a nice vacation this summer.

That, and taxpayer-supplied trampoline sessions and golf equipment.

“This is not an appropriate use of our taxpayer dollars,” Beth Lewis, director of Save Our Schools, said on Wednesday, outside the Capitol. “A budget without ESA voucher reform is no budget at all.”

She’s right. And it doesn’t make a darn bit of difference that she’s right.

Only 2 things will lead to ESA reform

That’s because the state’s leaders — the ones who control our Legislature — aren’t really beholden to the state’s residents. They listen to one group and one group only: the shockingly few voters within their districts who will bother to cast ballots in the July 30 Republican primary.

The base.

Forget Hobbs. She offered up a set of sensible ideas for how to better regulate ESA spending months ago. It was dead on arrival to the House and Senate.

I’ll say it once more. The Republicans aren’t going to touch their golden voucher program.

Really, there are only two things that Arizonans can do if they want to apply the brakes to this runaway program — or at least impose some controls on how our money is spent.

No. 1. Change the Legislature. Right now, Republicans are clinging to a one-vote majority in each chamber. Most seats are safe for either Republicans or Democrats, thanks to gerrymandered districts that guarantee a win to whomever from their party wins the primary. But there are a handful of districts — in the northwest Valley and Phoenix and Chandler and Tucson –— that will be battlegrounds come November.

No. 2. Change our elections. The Make Elections Fair initiative would end partisan primaries, creating a new open primary in which all voters would have a say in who moves on to the general election. If you’d like to sign a petition to get Make Elections Fair the Nov. 5 ballot, go here. Candidates who cater only to their own ideological base absolutely despise the idea. I think you can guess why.

A winning candidate will be the one who can appeal not just to his or her ideological soulmates but to an actual majority of voters.

Many of whom are, no doubt, wondering why some kids are getting taxpayer-supplied pianos for their living rooms while others, the ones who attend public school, don't even rate a kazoo.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @LaurieRobertsaz.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Republicans will never reform vouchers. We'll have to do it for them