'I want to be a police officer': Patriarch of multigenerational APD family dies, legacy lives on

Mar. 26—Boleslo Perea's family remembers him as a man who dedicated his life to serving others and the city of Albuquerque as a police officer.

Perea, a Torreon native died on March 5 at age 91. He left behind a family who not only looked up to him, but followed in his footsteps. His son Edmund put in about 24 years like his dad while Edmund's sister, Donna Saylor, served for 18 years.

"While my dad didn't push us into careers in law enforcement, once we made the decision, he was fully behind us," son Edmund Perea said.

'This tells the story'

Earlier this month, Edmund Perea, daughter Donna Saylor, both retired from APD, and 27-year-old grandson Andrew Saylor, an active APD officer, congregated in a conference room outside Edmund's law office.

Atop a roundtable was a shadowbox with Boleslo and Edmund's APD badges. Next to it was Boleslo's holster, his nightstick and several photos including one of him with his Army unit in the 1950s and another in which he received an award.

"This tells the story," Donna said. "This gives me a clear picture (of) why he had those expectations and why he taught us the way he did."

Prior to joining APD, Boleslo served with the Army and was about to be sent to Korea when the Korean War ended.

From there, Edmund said, it was a "natural progression" to go from serving in the military to law enforcement service.

'I want to be a police officer'

Boleslo left his hometown of Torreon and came to Albuquerque looking for work.

One day, he walked into City Hall, where people directed him to the Fire Department before he said, "I want to be a police officer," Edmund said.

Boleslo started his APD journey in 1956, the beginning of a 24-year career with APD. For a few of those years, he also served with the New Mexico Air National Guard.

As an APD narcotics detective, he worked on a drug case during which he hid inside a car trunk to collect evidence and other information. It is unknown how long he was in the trunk, Edmund said.

The assignment was rewarding to Boleslo, "not only because it was a challenge," Edmund said, "but because of the good he was able to do for his community by removing bad actors from our streets and doing his part to keep drugs off the streets of our community."

Boleslo did not discuss many cases with his family, but Edmund said he talked about his assignment with the court liaison unit, which was created to ensure cases were effectively prosecuted.

"Our conversations growing up about that assignment intrigued me so (much) that when I had the opportunity," Edmund said, "I chose the assignment to supervise the court liaison unit."

'The more I thought about it'

Over the years, Boleslo inspired family members to become police officers, including Boleslo's cousin and retired APD deputy chief Richard Montoya, in addition to his son, daughter and grandson.

Montoya said he was looking for a job in the late 1960s when he saw Boleslo on duty inside the police station at Second and Tijeras.

Boleslo looked at Montoya and asked what he was doing.

"I told him, 'Hey, I'm looking for a job and I looked at an ad for the corrections officer position,'" Montoya said. "And he said, 'No, no. You don't want to be a corrections officer. You want to be a police officer.'"

"A police officer?" Montoya said. "He said, 'Yeah. Corrections officers are good and all, but you're inside all the time and chances for promotion are tough. So, you'd spend a lot of time indoors doing time with the prisoners.'"

"So, I was sort of thinking about it, and the more I thought about it, maybe I (did) want to become a police officer."

'It could be a thankless job'

Boleslo retired in 1980.

"There was a part of us that knew that we would miss hearing about his day as a police officer," Edmund said, "but on the other hand, we realized it was a career and retirement well earned."

Boleslo may have left APD, but he would continue to serve in other capacities.

In 1980, Boleslo was an interpreter at a Cuban refugee center for a few months in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. He also later worked in security with Ross Aviation at Kirtland Air Force Base until 1991.

And after "retiring for good," Edmund said, Boleslo still worked part time delivering auto parts.

It was that drive to serve that prompted other family members like Edmund to follow in Boleslo's footsteps after his retirement from APD.

In 1981, just months after his dad retired from APD, Edmund joined the police department.

"Initially he was unsure of my decision to join APD because he realized it was a difficult job," Edmund said. "He realized it was a dangerous job and, in some cases, he realized it could be a thankless job. It was a job I had to be committed to."

Like his dad, Edmund patrolled the streets and was a detective.

"I think the pride of service was something you couldn't overlook," Edmund said about his decision to join APD. "You wanted to carry on that legacy of service and commitment to the community."

Edmund retired 2005 as a watch commander. He is now an attorney and the city of Albuquerque's senior policy advisor on criminal justice.

"Even though I'm a little bit further removed from the uniform, that career, that legacy continues," he said.

'Be a part of that legacy'

Like her brother, Donna Saylor joined the force to honor her family.

"I think I unknowingly followed in (Boleslo's) footsteps," she said, adding that her husband Cliff Saylor also served with APD.

Donna, who started her career in 1994, was a detective who worked in narcotics like her dad before retiring in 2012.

"What I enjoyed most was the camaraderie," and, she said, "knowing that I was doing something that was important to my family."

Now, her son Andrew Saylor is carrying the family baton at APD.

"This represents close to 60 years of police service with the Albuquerque Police Department ... and counting," Edmund said.

Andrew said he made the decision to join the police department when he was a high school senior. He joined three years ago after serving three years as a public service aid.

"We tried everything to talk (him) into going in a different direction or go to a different city or area," Donna said. "There seems to be a lack of support for law enforcement and that was very concerning to me. So, while me and his dad were very proud of him for going in that direction, we were also very nervous and concerned for his safety."

Having grown up in a family in law enforcement and what that represents, "I wanted to be a part of that legacy," Andrew said, as he looked at his grandfather's holster, photos and badge.

Seeing all of his accomplishments, he said, "adds so much to the great man I thought he already was."