Want to own a monkey? Farm kangaroos? NH legislature says try again next year

CONCORD — Despite some lawmakers' efforts, you’ll still need a permit to own a monkey in New Hampshire and your employer can’t pay you in gold.

New Hampshire legislators filed over 1,000 bills in the 2024 legislative session, and hidden behind top issues like reproductive rights and legalizing marijuana, some more unique bills got airtime in the New Hampshire legislature, too.

They included ones on owning monkeys, farming kangaroos, and paying employee wages in gold.

In New Hampshire, legislative rules require each bill to be granted a hearing, a committee vote, and a vote on the House or Senate floor, meaning ones that would be swiftly killed if filed in other states will at least get some airtime in New Hampshire.

Dean Spiliotes, civic scholar at Southern New Hampshire University, said the thinks the volume of bills, including the more interesting ones, goes back to the “citizen representative ethos” of the state, where any member of the Legislature can introduce a bill.

“It's always been put to me as this kind of unique thing we do here, this really sort of micro grassroots representation where basically anybody can get a hearing for some issue of concern to them” Spiliotes said. “And you get all kinds of interesting people elected to a big state legislature like that with a really diverse set of interests.”

Here are five interesting (and failed) bills you may have missed:

No pet monkeys for Granite Staters

Who doesn’t want a pet monkey? HB 1325, filed by Rep. Tom Mannion, R-Pelham, would’ve allowed people in New Hampshire to own small-tailed monkeys, raccoons, foxes, otters, skunks, and red tailed kangaroos without a permit.

Eighty-five people opposed the legislation online, while four supported it. One supporter who submitted testimony online said kangaroos and short tailed monkeys “obviously pose no threat as non-native species” and that allowing the private ownership of foxes, racoons, and skunks could “alleviate pressure” on rehabilitation facilities and provide “another rescue option” for abandoned young.

The House Committee on the Environment and Agriculture voted unanimously against the legislation, and the full House followed their lead.

“These animals really are not appropriate for home pet ownership. They are essentially wild animals,” said Rep. Peter Bixby, D-Dover, at the committee hearing. “Opening ownership of these up to people who just want them because it’s a cool idea could end up having our shelters dealing with kangaroos and short tailed monkeys that people decide they can’t handle after a short while.”

Kangaroo farms won’t be coming to New Hampshire

You can’t own a kangaroo, nor can you farm them in New Hampshire after a bill to allow the raising, butchering, and sale of kangaroo and caribou meat was rejected by the House.

HB 1703 sponsor Rep. Michael Granger, R-Milton Mills, told WMUR that while he thought the bill was “goofy” at first, he now doesn’t “see any reason why it wouldn’t be a good idea.”

One person submitted testimony online: while he signed on in support, his testimony brought up the concern that diseases unique to these animals could be introduced in the state.

That concern was the reason the House committee on the Environment and Agriculture ultimately voted it down unanimously, as did the full House.

Pay me in gold, please

Granger also filed a bill to allow employers to pay weekly or biweekly wages to employees in gold or silver.

Rep. Julius Soti, R-Windham, wrote that he co-sponsored HB 1246 because it could act as an “insurance policy” for out-of-control inflation.

The House Labor, Industrial and Rehabilitative Services narrowly voted against the bill 11-9, but it failed by a wider margin in the House, 182-155.

“While precious metals might be an attractive investment for some, they are totally impractical to use as currency,” wrote Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth. “I’m still trying to imagine the look on the face of the woman at the Concord coffee shop where I’m a regular if tried to pay for my medium-dark-roast-with-a-little-extra-room-to-go from a very small pot o’ gold containing my entire $100/year state rep wages.”

Brass knuckles and slung shots rejected - again

Some bills come up again year after year, and a bill to legalize brass knuckles and slung shots is one of them.

Rep. James Spillane, R-Deerfield, has tried to repeal the ban on brass knuckles, blackjack clubs, and slung shots twice. This year, HB 1276 would make it legal for anyone over 18 to carry and buy the items. The bill passed the House 198-175 largely along party lines, with Republicans arguing that the weapons should be allowed for self-defense under the Second Amendment.

But the Senate referred the bill for interim study, with Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, saying that “times have changed” and that “societal norms no longer accept these weapons.”

Special words and pronunciations

Con-“kurd” or Con-“chord?” Concord native Rep. Eric Gallager, D-Concord, introduced HB 1095 to make the pronunciation of New Hampshire and its capital official.

“The proper pronunciation of New Hampshire shall be (/nu:'hæmpʃər/) as written in accordance with the International Phonetic Alphabet. The correct pronunciation of Concord shall be (/'kɒŋkərd/) as written in accordance with the International Phonetic Alphabet,” reads the bill’s original text.

However, the bill was quickly rewritten to deal with procedures and terminology of the office of professional licensing instead. That bill, with no mention of how to pronounce anything, was passed by both bodies.

Portsmouth Herald