Want to own a dinosaur? 150 million-year-old fossil heading to auction

NEW YORK (WPIX/KDVR) — Ever wanted to own a dinosaur? You’ll soon have the chance as a 150 million-year-old dinosaur — well, its bones — heads to auction in New York.

Sotheby’s annual Geek Week sale series on July 17 will feature what is believed to be the most complete Stegosaurs fossil ever found. Known as “Apex,” the fossil is estimated to be worth $4 million to $6 million.

Apex stands 11 feet tall and 20 feet long. It was originally discovered in Moffatt County when a paleontologist found its bones near Dinosaur, Colorado, said Sotheby’s.

After the paleontologist carefully excavated the fossils in 2022 and 2023, Apex totaled 247 fossil bone elements, according to the auction site, and even impressions of its skin were preserved.

Before the sale, Apex will be in an exhibition at Sotheby’s galleries in New York. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

“Apex marks a significant milestone, as simply one of the best fossils ever unearthed,” said Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s global head of science and popular culture. “Stegosaurus is one of the most universally recognizable dinosaur species, whose unmistakable silhouette has been a source of fascination and wonder for generations. Through the careful process of excavation, preparation, and installation, Apex sets a new standard for all future discoveries of this magnitude.”

