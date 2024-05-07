So you want to be the next US president? These are the requirements needed to qualify.
Have you considered running for U.S. president? Here's what it takes to run for the highest office in the land.
What are the requirements?
According to Article II of the U.S. Constitution, for a person to qualify for presidential candidacy must:
Be a natural-born citizen of the U.S.
Have lived in the U.S. for at least 14 years
Be at least 35 years old
Once a candidate is officially on the presidential ballot, they must earn at least 270 votes from the Electoral College to win the election. There are 538 electoral votes spread out between the 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on their number of congressional members.
Forty-eight states and D.C. are winner-take-all, meaning whatever candidate wins in the state gets all of its electoral votes. Maine and Nebraska use the congressional district method, splitting their votes amongst the state and some of its congressional districts.
What if a candidate doesn't receive 270 votes?
If no candidate receives the 270 votes required to win, the U.S. House of Representatives will vote for the next president from the top three candidates. The U.S. Senate will then elect the vice president from the remaining two candidates. This has only happened twice: once in 1800 and again in 1824.
After being elected, the president serves for four years and is limited to a maximum of two terms. However, the vice president may take over if an event evokes any section of the 25th Amendment, including:
The president's death
The president's resignation
The president's temporary incapacitation
The vice president and a majority of the cabinet deem the president is no longer able to perform the duties of the presidency
As of the 2020 election, eight presidents have died in office:
William Henry Harrison
Zachary Taylor
Abraham Lincoln
James A. Garfield
William McKinley
Warren G. Harding
Franklin D. Roosevelt
John F. Kennedy
Currently, the only president to ever resign from office was Richard Nixon.
