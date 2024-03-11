Want more say in SRP electricity and power decisions? Then vote now

The Sandstone Solar project in Florence was developed by Utah-based sPower, which also is building the newest solar plant for SRP customers in Eloy.

The 2024 election for the Salt River Project board and council is currently underway.

SRP is the nation’s largest public power company. Unlike investor-owned utilities in the state, it is a political subdivision of Arizona and not regulated by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

SRP is a not-for-profit, community-based entity governed by a board elected in this special SRP election. It is the board’s job to ensure that SRP’s actions are in the public interest as well as its own.

Yet, the seats and special interests on the SRP board so rarely change that some seats have been held by the same family for a half century or more.

New ideas have become an unwelcome intrusion to business as usual.

This must change.

Why our slate is running for SRP seats

This year, 14 non-incumbent candidates on the SRPCleanEnergy Team are running for SRP board and council positions.

The 26-seat board votes on rate proposals and helps set policy, including sustainability plans and energy mix. The 60-seat council has secondary responsibilities.

As the six board candidates on the SRPCleanEnergy Team, we bring a wide range of experiences, including serving on the Arizona Corporation Commission, sitting on the SRP board, serving as vice mayor of Tempe, working at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, organizing for climate justice, working at SRP and more.

We are unified around improving SRP in these areas:

Renewable energy

SRP needs to greatly accelerate its utility-scale solar deployments to come in line and lead Arizona’s other utilities. Additionally, SRP policies and rates have actively throttled the rooftop solar industry by undercompensating SRP customers with rooftop solar.

It is manifestly unfair and must end.

The solar industry and associated supply chain is booming nationwide but languishing in SRP’s monopoly service area.

Arizona Public Service has over 2.6 times more rooftop solar installations compared to SRP. Why?

Better governance from APS’ regulator, the Arizona Corporation Commission, has required that APS and Arizona’s other electric utilities provide fair rates for consumers who choose to bring their own capital and real estate (rooftop) to generate their own energy.

Water issues

SRP, as the Valley’s largest water supplier, needs to accelerate its efforts on recharge, water banking and watershed protection. As an influential policy leader on Arizona water issues, it needs to step up its advocacy on behalf of sound groundwater policy.

SRP governance and elections

Only landowners can participate in SRP elections, and the maps have not been expanded since 1937.

Furthermore, SRPs historic “1 Acre = 1 Vote” system is undemocratic and unrepresentative of its customer base. This structure is unconscionable, and we aim to fix it.

SRP’s history as a public utility is embedded within, and inseparable from, our amazing growth and prosperity in the Valley of the Sun.

But in modern times, SRP has fallen behind as new technology, open markets and the dynamic new energy economy have become established and continue to grow exponentially.

As evidence, SRP gets only 3.4% of its net energy production from solar, which is one-third of Arizona’s other utilities that average more than 10% solar.

Your vote counts. Here's how to vote

Considering the tremendous investments coming from governmental and private sectors, the time is right to act and take advantage of these opportunities.

We are confident we can guide SRP to transition to clean energy while keeping rates low and maintaining reliability. Other utilities in the Southwest have similarly low rates and high reliability but have much higher percentages of renewables.

Only about 1% of the roughly 700,000 eligible voters will vote for the nonpartisan elected body that sets their electric rates, clean energy goals and water policy. Your vote makes a big difference, and the election is now.

You must request your mail-in ballots by March 22, and you have until March 28 to return them. Or, you can bring them to or vote in person at SRP on or before April 2.

Request your SRP ballot today at srpcleanenergy.org and help spur the clean energy economy in the Valley of the Sun — and, by extension, Arizona.

Casey Clowes is voting rights director at Progress Arizona. Lauren Kuby is former Tempe vice mayor. Sandra Kennedy is a former Arizona Corporation Commissioner. Nick Brown is a member of the SRP district board. Anna Mohr-Almeida is founder of Kids Climate Action Network! Andrea Moreno is a 23-year veteran of the utility industry and former SRP employee. Reach the authors at cclowes@srpcleanenergy.org, lkuby@srpcleanenergy.org and sksandra@aol.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: SRP must handle solar, elections differently. Now is the time to vote