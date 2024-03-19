‘I Want My Marriage’: Heartbroken Woman Agrees to Move Past Husband’s Affair. Instead, He Allegedly Hires a Hitman to Kill Her

A Jamaican woman whose husband allegedly hired a hitman to murder her reportedly wanted to repair their marriage before she was killed.

Simone Campbell-Collymore and a taxi driver were fatally shot by a group of men in January 2018 in St. Andrew, Jamaica Gleaner reported. The 32-year-old businesswoman’s husband, Omar Collymore, along with his co-defendants, are currently on trial in connection to their deaths that were captured on video.

Omar, who tied the knot with Campbell-Collymore in 2010, is accused of arranging the killing. During the trial, it was revealed through text messages that she was open to mending their relationship after he cheated on her, according to the report.

Simone Campbell-Collymore and her husband, Omar, who is currently on trial in connection to her death. (Photo: Facebook)

For instance, in one message, she wrote: “Omar I want you, I want my family, the kids are hurting, I am hurting, you are hurting, I don’t know what else to tell you. I want my man but you have to want me as much,” per the newspaper.

According to the report, after the couple married, they moved to Jamaica and lived with Campbell-Collymore’s parents. It fell apart after she learned about Omar’s alleged affair, and an altercation ensued, which led him to move out.

During their separation, the couple exchanged messages about how to move forward in their relationship, with Omar mentioning that they should go to therapy, the Jamaica Gleaner reported. At one point, Campbell-Collymore admitted that she would overlook his mistakes if he wanted to get back together.

“Whether you like to hear it or not you didn’t just cheat, you were disrespectful. But I told you I want my marriage, I want my children to have their parents under one roof,” she reportedly confessed.

However, after some time, she said she was open to a separation and willing to sign over their luxury vehicles to cut ties with him completely, the Gleaner added. It was also noted that he was in financial trouble and sought Campbell-Collymore’s assistance.

According to Radio Jamaica News, her mother previously testified that Omar and their children were listed as beneficiaries of Campbell-Collymore’s life insurance policy.

She discovered the paperwork at their home following the victim’s death. The grieving mother also recalled that on the night of the shooting, she noticed a suspicious car while waiting to be let inside her property, the outlet reported.

Wade Blackwood, a Unruly Gang member who was convicted of the crime, also testified. He claimed that he was forced to carry out the deadly attack by a fellow associate identified as “Jim,” a local radio station reported.

It was in exchange for the outstanding debt linked to his brother, whose firearm was taken away by law enforcement, he testified.

After pleading guilty, Blackwood was initially sentenced to two life sentences. However, after his testimony, his sentence was reduced to life with the possibility of parole in 20 years.

‘I Want My Marriage’: Heartbroken Woman Agrees to Move Past Husband’s Affair. Instead, He Allegedly Hires a Hitman to Kill Her