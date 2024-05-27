‘I want to know where new candidates stand’: Gov. Lee paying attention to who supports school choice legislation this election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gov. Bill Lee is talking to candidates about their views on school choice and education freedom this election season. Could their answers play a role in who he supports during the primaries?

During a recent press conference with reporters, Gov. Lee was asked if he would be willing to campaign for the multiple Republican incumbents up for re-election who voted against his Education Freedom Scholarship Act this past session.

“I’ve said a lot of times I get engaged in elections, and I get engaged in candidates, and I’ve met with several candidates, some who are in open seats; some who are incumbents,” Gov. Lee said. “This year what I’m talking to candidates about is education freedom and choice for parents. I want to know where new candidates stand on that issue because it’s so important to me, so you’ll see me talking to candidates.”

Gov. Lee’s Education Freedom Scholarship Act, which failed this past legislative session, would have established a statewide school voucher program where students could use taxpayer dollars to leave public school and go to a private option instead.

While the proposal was by and large opposed by Democrats, many Republicans supported the measure which they said would empower parents to make the best educational choice for their children.

“The number one responsibility for educating your child, or at least getting your child ready for school, belongs to the parent, and by giving parents a choice in their child’s education all across their child growing up is most important,” Rep. Mark White, (R-Memphis) said.

However, some conservative lawmakers voiced their concerns over certain details in the legislation.

“I am for school choice. I am for open enrollment, but what I’m not for is the government paying for it an expanded government,” Rep. Todd Warner, (R-Chapel Hill) said.

Other Republicans from rural areas came out against the proposal because their districts didn’t have enough private schools that could take advantage of the money. Some said the school boards in their district asked them to not support the bill.

In addition, one conservative legislator told News 2 he wasn’t explicitly against the concept of school choice, but he worried about the money from the school voucher program going to wealthy students whose parents already have the means to pay for private school.

“One of the things that I’m really not for is the notion of people who are currently in private school, families that have plenty of means,” House Republican Caucus Chairman, Rep. Jeremy Faison, (R-Cosby) said. “I heard the number of 400% of the poverty level or no income caps. That makes me nervous.”

Some of the Republicans who either voiced concerns over the legislation or voted against it are up for re-election this year and are facing other Republican candidates in the primaries. When asked whether he would oppose those Republicans during the primary election, Gov. Lee didn’t explicitly say yes or no.

“I will find out everything about all the candidates in a particular district to understand who I can be most supportive and most helpful to,” Gov. Lee said.

