'Want all this just to be over': NKY attorney convicted of trespassing into ex's apartment

A local attorney was convicted of charges in a Northern Kentucky courtroom Tuesday.

A Campbell County jury found Chase Cox, 31, guilty of misdemeanor criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He was acquitted of felony burglary, the most serious charge he faced, as well as theft by unlawful taking and another criminal mischief count.

Jurors recommended he serve 6 months in the Campbell County Detention Center for one count and 90 days for the other.

In October 2023, Cox broke into the apartment of a woman he was in a relationship with, stole her iPad, tracked the woman down by reading through her text messages and then broke the iPad screen, prosecutors said.

Cox had dated the woman for several years, his attorneys wrote in court filings, adding that at one point the pair lived together and even considered getting engaged.

"I think the verdict was a fair verdict," Harry Hellings Jr., Cox's attorney, told The Enquirer. Hellings added that the incident was clearly a case of trespassing, not a burglary.

Cox said in court that he paid restitution for damage to the woman's door and to replace the iPad.

Circuit Judge Julie Reinhardt Ward placed Cox on house arrest with electronic monitoring for violating the conditions of the bond stemming from his October 2023 indictment. He was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim.

"I don't think I should go to jail," Cox told the judge as she considered whether to incarcerate him for violating bond. "I want all this just to be over."

However, Reinhardt Ward said that Cox risked going to jail, or even prison, for a relationship that was "completely unhealthy."

Kentucky Bar Association records do not indicate that Cox, a Covington-based lawyer, has any disciplinary history and his status is currently listed as "active." His areas of practice include civil litigation, criminal law, domestic relations and family law.

Cox is expected to appear in court on June 25 at 9:30 a.m. for sentencing.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Chase Cox trial: Attorney convicted of trespassing into ex's apartment