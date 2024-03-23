Want to join Phoenix City Council? Clock is ticking to represent downtown, southwest

Phoenix residents interested in joining the City Council to temporarily replace Councilmember Yassamin Ansari, who is resigning on March 28 to run for Congress, have until April 8 to throw their hats in the ring.

Candidates must live in District 7 and should submit resumes or letters of interest to the City Clerk by 5 p.m. that day. District 7 encompasses parts of downtown and the southwest portion of the city.

Mayor Kate Gallego and the council will vote on a new representative for the seat at the 2:30 p.m. public policy meeting on April 9. The appointee will represent roughly 200,000 residents until November or March, when a special election winner will replace them.

The candidates for appointment will have five minutes to make their pitches in alphabetical order to the council. After that, a council member may nominate one of the candidates for the position.

The first nominee to secure a majority vote by the council will be appointed.

If a person seeking appointment wants to represent the district longer, they could also run for the special election and the regular election for District 7.

Both are scheduled for November, but the special election winner would fill the seat post-election until April. In April, the regular election winner would be sworn in for a four-year term.

