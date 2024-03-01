Want to help with Texas wildfire relief? Here's how to donate

The Smokehouse Creek Fire has burned through so much of the panhandle, disrupting rural farm life, local towns and animals.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Smokehouse Creek Fire is only 3% contained and has covered an estimated 1.075 million acres.

Wildfires that moved east of the Texas Panhandle began spreading in Oklahoma. Several fires were burning in the state, covering more than 115,000 acres, according to The Oklahoman.

Here's how to help victims of the wildfires and displaced farm animals.

Livestock supply points for Texas wildfire donations

AgriLife Extension’s Disaster Assessment and Recovery program is helping with animal supply points. Those who are able to donate hay, feed or fencing materials, or equipment to help haul hay, should contact the following supply points and coordinators:

Gray County Animal Supply Point: Clyde Carruth Pavilion, 301 Bull Barn Drive, Pampa. Contact Marcus Preuninger at 806-669-8033 or 325-728-0477.

Hemphill County Animal Supply Point : Canadian AH&N Ranch Supply, 100 Hackberry St., Canadian. Contact Andy Holloway at 806-323-9114.

Donations of hay can also be made through the Texas Department of Agriculture Hay Hotline.

Monetary relief for Texas wildfire victims

For those who are looking for ways to send money for those wildfire victims, AgriLife Extension’s DAR program suggests contacting the following:

Visit the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service website for more information on safety tips and wildfire resources.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: How to help Texas wildfire victims, animals