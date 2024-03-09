Want to grow plants from cuttings? Here's how to do it.

Maybe you, like me, look out at your garden sometimes and see a plant and think, “I wish I had gotten more of those!” If you are like me, you think this right after the plant nurseries move on to other seasonal plants and that wonderful plant can no longer be found. There is a solution.

It’s pretty easy to grow plants from cuttings. You can grow the plants you want for your own use. It’s illegal to grow patented varieties to sell.

With cuttings, you get an exact replica of the original plant. (That is not true with seeds!) You can grow both annuals and perennials from cuttings, filling the empty spaces in your plant beds. You need only a few supplies. Cleanliness is important for success.

One thing you need is rooting hormone. Just like us, plants have hormones. Hormones stimulate growth, blooming, fruiting and root growth. The rooting hormone is available at nurseries and lots of local stores that carry plants and also online. It is inexpensive and a bottle will last you a long time.

The soil you use is important. It needs to be sterile so that it doesn’t bring in microbes that doom your cuttings. It also needs to drain well yet hold some moisture. If you want to use a heavier mixture, buy a large bag of perlite, and mix the two to achieve better drainage. Feed stores have good mixes already prepared. The soils I buy are usually labeled “propagation mixes.”

You need clean containers. Be creative. Almost anything will work here, as long as there is a way to enclose it to make a tiny greenhouse. Plastic bags work. Use a clean container with drainage. You can even use a rotisserie chicken container once it is cleaned! Just add drainage. Excess moisture encourages fungal problems.

Some plants grow better with new growth (softwood) cuttings; some grow better with older growth (hardwood) cuttings. Hardwood cuttings are taken fall through winter and have a hard outer bark. Softwood cuttings are taken in the spring. You can find specific information about your plants online by just searching for propagation tips for that plant. There are also great books available. You can also just try softwood and hardwood cuttings and see what works best.

Take your cuttings. Cut branches between 2” and 6” long. Along that length, you should have nodes, or spots along the stem where leaves or branches would emerge. Roots will also emerge there. They may just look like a line on the stem.

Remove buds and all the leaves on the lower nodes. For the best results, dip your cutting in a 10% bleach solution. That will sanitize the cutting and kill the microbes that might be lurking on the branches. Commercial growers sanitize cuttings and still expect to lose a portion of the cuttings, so always take more cuttings than you need. We cannot see small things that may make a particular cutting less than perfect.

Dip the cuttings into the rooting hormone powder, making sure the powder comes into contact with the node area, where the new roots will sprout out.

Place your stem cuttings into your soil using a pencil to make the hole first (the horticultural term is a dibble!). Firm up the soil around the cuttings. Slide the pot into an enclosure to keep the cuttings in a humid environment.

Your cuttings should be in moist soil. They aren’t able to take up moisture well without roots. They should be kept a bit humid until they develop roots. Some plants grow roots rapidly; some take a while. The way to know if your plants have rooted is to very gently tug at the stem starting a couple of weeks after you have taken the cuttings. Resistance tells you that the roots have begun to grow! Regardless of whether your plants love sun or shade, cuttings should be kept in bright light without direct sunlight.

Some of your cuttings will fail. After a month or so, simply pluck them out and toss them. Some varieties of plants don’t grow well from stem cuttings, and you can look up what you are trying to grow before you start. There are many other kinds of cuttings that can be done: leaf cuttings, leaf sections, layering, division, separation, grafting (a true art). All of this can be researched online or in a good propagation book.

After a few weeks, most plants have some roots, and you can reduce the level of humidity in the enclosure. The appearance of new leaves is a signal I use to start applying dilute fertilizer solution and reducing the humidity, easing the transition to the “real” world. Once the plants have a lot of roots, they are ready to begin to experience real sun and breezes to ready them to transition to planting. Just a couple of hours a day is all they can handle at first.

This method can really help fill your garden with color and beauty!

Becky Wern is a Master Gardener Volunteer with the Duval County Extension Service and the University of Florida/IFAS. For gardening questions, call the Duval County Extension Office at (904) 255-7450 from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and ask for a Master Gardener Volunteer.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Growing plants from cuttings: Here's how