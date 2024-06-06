Want fries with that? Why yes, of course we do

I rarely eat fried foods, but there are exceptions to everything and fried potatoes are a delicious temptation when done right. I am not picky about the seasoning used or the size of the cut. All I want is for them to be crisp and not greasy.

The name has led to confusion because France is not the country of origin. Most food historians believe Belgium gets the credit for this treat from the 19th century. It is so named simply because the potatoes are “frenched,” a slicing technique that means cut into lengthwise strips.

They are called “pommes frites” in France and of course, “chips” in Britain but even here, most have shortened it to simply “fries.” What could be a better side dish on the go for hamburgers or any sandwich?

The cut can change with a whim from shoestring (matchstick) to steak fries (thick strips) to wedges (significant). I prefer a cut that is between matchstick and steak fries. No matter which you prefer, the oil temperature is the key if you are deep frying them.

More: Simplest of ingredients make lemonade a favorite summer treat

More: Got mayo? If it's summer, keep this recipe anchor in your fridge

The best all purpose and least expensive oil to use is vegetable. I always start with a lower oil temperature for the first round of frying. This is between 300 and 325 degrees. The potatoes are fried around five minutes, then drained and the temperature is increased to 350 to 375 degrees. The reason is simple: The first fry cooks the inside and the second one browns and crisps it up nicely.

Because of the higher temperature and because the potatoes are already partially cooked, the second trip to the hot oil only takes half as long as the first. Then they are drained again and are perfectly fried without excess grease that comes from having the oil at a temperature that is too low.

You asked for it

Sammy writes: What type of potato do you use for making homemade French Fries? And do you peel them before frying?

Sammy,

I always use russet potatoes for making fries and they have never let me down. Although I like the look of leaving the skin on, I much prefer the taste of having them peeled. Leaving the skin on can sometimes make them a bit tough.

Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks and can be seen on “Volunteer Gardener” on PBS stations in Tennessee. Follow her at www.hauteflavor.com

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Want fries with that? Why yes, of course we do