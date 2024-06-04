Want to make an extra $15 to $26 an hour this summer? See businesses hiring in Sacramento

Are you looking for a job this summer? Want to make some extra cash?

Several businesses, from clothing retailers to restaurants, are hiring across multiple positions in Sacramento.

As of Tuesday morning, here’s which jobs were available, how much they pay and where you can apply:

Old Navy at El Paseo on Herndon Avenue, just east of Highway 99 in northwest Fresno.

Old Navy

Estimated salary: $16 to $16.50 per hour

Location: 1890 Arden Way, Sacramento

Old Navy is hiring for the position of seasonal retail associate.

The position is responsible for engaging with customers, providing customer service and offering information on merchandise and store promotions.

FILE - The outside patio of The Cheesecake Factory at 1771 Arden Way, Sacramento on Oct. 6, 2004

Cheesecake Factory

Estimated salary: $16 per hour, not including tips

Location: 1771 Arden Way, Sacramento

Cheesecake Factory is hiring for the position of server.

A server is responsible for providing service and hospitality, helping with menu selections and ensuring food arrives on time.

Walmart confirmed Thursday that it is closing dozens of Sam’s Club warehouse stores across the country.

Sam’s Club

Estimated salary: $17 to $24 per hour

Location: 8250 Power Inn Road, Sacramento

Sam’s Club is hiring for a retail associate position.

Retail associates are responsible for maintaining knowledge related to merchandise, collaborating with others and helping educate other associates on tools, tasks and resources.

A woman walks out of Safeway on McHenry Ave. in Modesto, California on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020.

Safeway

Estimated salary: $16.20 to $20.83 per hour

Location: 1025 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento

Safeway is looking for a baker.

The position is responsible for baking and decorating bread, cookies and pastries.

A McDonald’s sign.

McDonald’s

Estimated salary: $20 per hour

Location: 5008 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento

McDonald’s is hiring a crew team member.

The position is responsible for connecting with customers, preparing food and keeping the restaurant clean.

Person buying food products in the supermarket queue

Winco

Estimated salary: $16.50 to $25.90 per hour

Location: 2300 Watt Ave., Sacramento

Winco is hiring for the position of cashier.

The cashier is responsible for operating a cash register, maintaining a clean stand and helping price merchandise.

Yard House, a American fusion cuisine restaurant offering over 100 beers on tap opens at River Park in this file photo.

Yard House

Estimated salary: $15.50 per hour, plus tips

Location: 405 K Street, Sacramento

Yard House is hiring to fill the position of busser/barback.

The position is responsible for maintaining clean service areas, assisting bartenders in clearing the bar top and sanitizing the barware.

In-N-Out Burger

Estimated salary: $22 to $25.50 per hour

Location: 780 Ikea Court, West Sacramento

In-N-Out Burger is hiring a store associate.

The position is responsible for working in a fast-paced environment, serving customers food and providing them with a friendly experience in a clean environment.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.