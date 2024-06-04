Want to make an extra $15 to $26 an hour this summer? See businesses hiring in Sacramento
Are you looking for a job this summer? Want to make some extra cash?
Several businesses, from clothing retailers to restaurants, are hiring across multiple positions in Sacramento.
As of Tuesday morning, here’s which jobs were available, how much they pay and where you can apply:
Old Navy
Estimated salary: $16 to $16.50 per hour
Location: 1890 Arden Way, Sacramento
Old Navy is hiring for the position of seasonal retail associate.
The position is responsible for engaging with customers, providing customer service and offering information on merchandise and store promotions.
Cheesecake Factory
Estimated salary: $16 per hour, not including tips
Location: 1771 Arden Way, Sacramento
Cheesecake Factory is hiring for the position of server.
A server is responsible for providing service and hospitality, helping with menu selections and ensuring food arrives on time.
Sam’s Club
Estimated salary: $17 to $24 per hour
Location: 8250 Power Inn Road, Sacramento
Sam’s Club is hiring for a retail associate position.
Retail associates are responsible for maintaining knowledge related to merchandise, collaborating with others and helping educate other associates on tools, tasks and resources.
Safeway
Estimated salary: $16.20 to $20.83 per hour
Location: 1025 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento
Safeway is looking for a baker.
The position is responsible for baking and decorating bread, cookies and pastries.
McDonald’s
Estimated salary: $20 per hour
Location: 5008 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento
McDonald’s is hiring a crew team member.
The position is responsible for connecting with customers, preparing food and keeping the restaurant clean.
Winco
Estimated salary: $16.50 to $25.90 per hour
Location: 2300 Watt Ave., Sacramento
Winco is hiring for the position of cashier.
The cashier is responsible for operating a cash register, maintaining a clean stand and helping price merchandise.
Yard House
Estimated salary: $15.50 per hour, plus tips
Location: 405 K Street, Sacramento
Yard House is hiring to fill the position of busser/barback.
The position is responsible for maintaining clean service areas, assisting bartenders in clearing the bar top and sanitizing the barware.
In-N-Out Burger
Estimated salary: $22 to $25.50 per hour
Location: 780 Ikea Court, West Sacramento
In-N-Out Burger is hiring a store associate.
The position is responsible for working in a fast-paced environment, serving customers food and providing them with a friendly experience in a clean environment.
What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.