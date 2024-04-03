Want to make an eclipse viewer from a cereal box? This Rockland teen will show you how

STONY POINT ‒ George Melis wants to help people get a safe and long look at Monday's solar eclipse. So the 15-year-old is holding workshops to help people build their own solar eclipse cereal box viewer.

Melis has made this his 4-H Club Gold Award project. The Clarkstown High School South sophomore is hosting a class this week at Cornell Cooperative Extension Rockland County in Stony Point and will help lead a group at West Nyack Library using their viewers during the eclipse.

As part of the project, Melis is also seeking feedback from eclipse viewers. (You can share your thoughts and a favorite photo with him after the eclipse at https://bit.ly/eclipsereactRC.)

Melis based his cereal box viewer design on NASA's.

George Melis, a sophomore at Clarkstown South, shows the items needed to build a cereal box eclipse viewer at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Stony Point April 2, 2024. Step 5 - Wrap a piece of aluminum foil over one of the openings and tape it in place.

He got interested in solar eclipse viewing during the 2017 eclipse at the ripe old age of 9. He was viewing the partial eclipse outside the family's apartment in New York City when a neighbor gave him the opportunity to look through a solar viewfinder.

"With the viewer you could look the whole time," he said during a demonstration Tuesday at Cornell Cooperative.

A safe way to view

Looking directly at an eclipse, even outside the path of totality, can damage your eyes.

Even the widely available solar-viewing or eclipse glasses have limits. They may not all meet the current international standard: ISO 12312-2. It's important to check.

Many solar eclipse glasses, even those that meet international safety standards, come with time-limit warnings. They shouldn't be used for more than between 2 or 3 minutes at a time during an eclipse.

NASA also warns that it's not safe to look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope or binoculars without some sort of solar filter. Solar glasses aren't enough, NASA reports, because concentrated solar rays could burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury.

How to make a cereal box into a viewer

Melis set up his tools Tuesday at Cornell Cooperative as he practiced his instructions — scissors, aluminum foil, a small screwdriver or other object that can punch a little hole in foil, white heavy paper, tape and a cereal box.

Here's how he explains the process:

Put the cereal box on a piece of white paper and trace the bottom of the box.

Cut out the rectangular piece of paper and put it in the cereal box to line the bottom.

Cut off the sides of the box top, a third on the left side, a third on the right, leaving the middle third — where the closure flap is — intact.

Tape the middle flap closed.

Take a piece of tinfoil, big enough to cover one of the holes at the top of the box, and lay it over an opening. Tape it to secure.

Poke a small home through the top of the foil.

To use the cereal box for indirect viewing:

Stand with your back to the eclipse.

Point the hold in the foil toward the eclipse.

Look through the hole on the other side of the box.

The white piece of paper at the bottom of the box reflects the eclipse. You can watch the progression throughout the eclipse safely.

George Melis, a sophomore at Clarkstown South, shows the items needed to build a cereal box eclipse viewer at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Stony Point April 2, 2024. Step 4 - Fold the two remaining flaps over each other and tape them together.

Safety still key outside the 'path of totality'

The only time you can safely look at an eclipse without protective eye measures is when it's at totality, or 100% blocked, which won't be achieved in the Hudson Valley.

Even though Rockland isn't in the path of totality, Melis expects that the eclipse will still put on a spectacular show.

Kevin McGuiness, coordinator of Rockland County's Department of Environmental Services, agrees. The county is expected to be 92% within the path of totality, meaning that 92% of the sun will be blocked, he said.

McGuiness will be watching from Haverstraw Bay Park along the Hudson and offering locals tips about the eclipse. Viewing sites are also set up around Westchester County and around the Hudson Valley.

The best viewing time in Rockland, according to Cornell Cooperative, will be 2:10-4:30 p.m.

Get hands-on lesson

Melis will be helping people build their own viewers during a class at Cornell Cooperative.

Sign up and bring a cereal box and your crafting skills.

When: 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4.

Where: Cornell Cooperative Extension Rockland, 10 Patriot Hills Drive, Stony Point.

Register: Go to Cornell Cooperative Extension's webpage, rocklandcce.org, and click on 4H Total Eclipse Cereal Box Viewer Workshop in the Events listings.

Questions? Contact Kristin Ruggiero at klf37@cornell.edu.

